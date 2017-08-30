Bucs Sign QB Griffin Through 2018

With roster cuts looming, it’s not often you get a fringe player signing an extension contract this time of year. But, that’s just the case for quarterback Ryan Griffin, as he will be signing a deal to keep him in Tampa Bay through 2018.

The team was high on Griffin as a back up going into this season. Though Griffin has never started an NFL game in his four-year career, he was showing promise during training camp and the preseason as a back up option to keep. But, unfortunately, a shoulder injury during the first preseason game has sidelined him for now, and will most likely sideline him into the start of the regular season.

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Griffin is expected to adjust his $1.7-million salary from 2017 in exchange for returning for another season. It’s a less money now, but more money later with job security kind of move.

Griffin signing an extension while injured confirms that this team will be keeping three quarterbacks during the season. It also give the team a sense of continuity going into 2018 with a back up they like, whether Fitzpatrick is still around or not.

That’s one more roster spot taken up on the 53-man list.