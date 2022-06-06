The Bucs will host their eighth annual “Cut and Color for a Cure” event on Wednesday, June 8, the team announced last week.

The charity event will feature players and staff volunteering to have their heads shaved or colored orange. The team will once again partner with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) in an effort to raise money for childhood cancer research.

Headquartered in Tampa, the NPCF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating childhood cancer. Since 1991, the NPCF has partnered with leading hospitals around the nation, working to find less toxic treatments.

To date, the Bucs have helped raise over $500,000 for the NPCF over their previous “Cut and Color” campaigns. Former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, as well as current Buc Pat O’Connor, have previously participated. Team COO Brian Ford will be among those participating this year, according to the team’s press release.

Former Pewter Reporter Trevor Sikkema got in on the action back in 2018, cutting off his famous locks.

#Bucs COO Brian Ford kicking off the annual Bucs Cut for a Cure. Video to follow of @TampaBayTre losing the man bun! You can also follow on Facebook live on our https://t.co/kox3DF8u0m page pic.twitter.com/3LSQ3XAYMe — PewterReport (@PewterReport) June 4, 2018

In addition to the team’s efforts, Bucs social media manager Jill Beckman also started a personal fundraising page in support of the event.

Join me in fundraising for the National Pediactric Cancer Foundation through the @Buccaneers’ annual Cut and Color for a Cure 🙏 https://t.co/tPsliT412A — Jill Beckman (@_jillbeckman) June 3, 2022

According to the National Cancer Institute, 1,800 children die annually in the United States due to cancer. The Bucs are always working to make a difference in the community, and Wednesday’s event is just the latest example.