Bucs vs. Browns: Most Impressive

The Bucs dropped to 1-2 on the preseason with a 13-9 loss to the Browns. Even though the team lost, there were some players that turned in impressive performances. Here is PewterReport.com’s list. Take a look and see if you agree.

P Bryan Anger

Of all the Jason Licht free agent signings, punter Bryan Anger is one of the best. Having a punter who can flip the field with boomers is nice, but pinning your opponents inside the 20 consistently is maybe even more important. Anger did it seven times on Saturday night and was essentially a defensive weapon.

DT Clinton McDonald

With no Gerald McCoy, and no William Gholston, Clinton McDonald got extended preseason playing time and was one of the few bright spots on the defensive line on the night. McDonald was doing his best McCoy impression, creating disruption on a number of plays in the first half.

WR Chris Godwin

With Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson sitting the game out, rookie receiver Chris Godwin got the start and an opportunity to showcase himself. The former Penn State standout didn’t disappoint. Godwin led the Bucs with four receptions for 56 yards including a 19 yarder from Jameis Winston.

K Nick Folk

After a missed field goal and blocked extra point last week against the Jaguars, Nick Folk needed a bounce back game. Not only for himself, but also to show Dirk Koetter he was dependable as the Bucs placekicker heading into the season. Folk was 3-of-3 on night, and everyone breathed a collective sigh of relief.

CB Vernon Hargreaves

The Browns initially began the game picking on first-year starter Ryan Smith but as the game wore on, decided to test the former Gator. Big mistake. Hargreaves wasn’t perfect, but was easily the best secondary player on the field for much of the night with three pass breakups and an interception.