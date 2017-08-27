Are You Concerned About The Bucs’ Lackluster Preseason?

About the author

Scott Reynolds

Scott Reynolds is in his 23rd year of covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the vice president, publisher and senior Bucs beat writer for PewterReport.com. Author of the popular SR's Fab 5 column on Fridays, Reynolds oversees web development and forges marketing partnerships for PewterReport.com in addition to his editorial duties. A graduate of Kansas State University in 1995, Reynolds enjoys giving back to the community as the defensive line coach for his sons' Pop Warner team, the South Pasco Predators. Reynolds can be reached at: [email protected]

  1. 1

    Ken Grant

    Am not panicking but am definitely concerned. I’ve seen countless of mentions of how deep this team is but when things look like they did tonight everyone points to the absences of key players. If we are so deep then not having Demar Dotson should not result in the line completely falling apart. The pass rush shouldn’t completely evaporate the moment Gerald isn’t out there. We should be able to get the ball to our two well above average tight ends when Evans and D-Jax are not available.

    The excuses are not helping anyone. The guys failing on the field tonight will be counted on in major rolls throughout the season when people inevitable get banged up. Are we a Dotson or McCoy or Grimes injury away from disaster? Does all of this potential and expectation go to waste because we can’t hold the fort without a couple key guys? I don’t think anyone should feel confident in answering those questions right now.

  2. 2

    macabee

    No more than usual. You fergit! I’m a Buc fan since ’76. I would like to see a red zone TD now and agin. But I’m really not that concerned when the boys in the band are all assembled and playing for the marbles. Go Bucs!

  3. 3

    mattym3

    Let’s put it this way: Are the players happy with how they played? Nope. Neither am I.

    Are the coaches happy with how they played? Nope. Neither am I.

    Is the team doomed to fail? Nope. They may, they may not. Who knows? All we know is that we’re a few key injuries away from being even with the Browns. Healthy? Who knows?

