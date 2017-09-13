BREAKING NEWS: GRUDEN SAYS HE WANTS TO COACH AGAIN
Cook’s 2017 Bucs Season Predictions

About the author

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

Related Articles

20 Comments

  1. 1

    AlexanderNascimento

    Nice!!!

    +12
    0
    Rating: +12. From 12 votes.
    Please wait...
  2. 2

    Dustin Romero

    Love it! and want to get behind it! I still think 10-6 is much more the reality but def like this prediciton set of course 🙂 I think the only descrepancies I see hard to swallow are the W’s of NYG and NE 🙂

    +4
    -1
    Rating: +3. From 5 votes.
    Please wait...
  3. 3

    Destino102

    Mark, you and I are drinking from the same Kool-aid. And it tastes like a bye during week 1 of the playoffs.

    +9
    -1
    Rating: +8. From 10 votes.
    Please wait...
  4. 4

    DEBUCSOWN

    Would be nice to see them get a real bye week…

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
  5. 5

    nitey

    This is more like it Mark! Bah on Trev and Scott, go big or go home!

    +4
    -1
    Rating: +3. From 5 votes.
    Please wait...
  6. 6

    Iowabucfan

    Bold, Mark, bold. But i love it! I am ready for some winning football!

    +6
    -1
    Rating: +5. From 7 votes.
    Please wait...
  7. 7

    fredster

    Thinking 9 or 10 more likely, but anything possible if Bucs stay healthy and maybe little luck with other teams having issues. They do have more talent for sure this year. That bye week going to suck when late November/December rolls around and they are tired and banged up.

    Anyways go Bucs!

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  8. 8

    fredster

    Meant not having that November Bye week of course….

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  9. 9

    wnb0395

    My predictions

    Week 2 – vs CHI – W –
    Week 3 – at MIN – L
    Week 4 – vs NYG – W –
    Week 5 – vs. NE – L
    Week 6- at ARI -W
    Week 7 -at BUF – W
    Week 8 – vs. CAR – W –
    Week 9 – at NO – L –
    Week 10 – vs NYJ – W –
    Week 11 – at MIA – W –
    Bucs players hit a wall with no bye week. Injuries pile up.
    Week 12 – at ATL – L
    Week 13 – at GB – L
    Week 14 – vs. DET – L
    Week 15 – vs. ATL – L
    Week 16 – at CAR – L
    Week 17 – vs. NO – W

    We Finish 8-8 and blame the NFL and our schedule with no bye week

    +4
    -11
    Rating: -7. From 15 votes.
    Please wait...
    1. 9.1

      Bucnut2

      your prediction will be closer to reality than Mark’s

      +2
      -9
      Rating: -7. From 11 votes.
      Please wait...
      1. 9.1.1

        scubog

        You predicting mediocrity is just as well…………predictable.

        +2
        -1
        Rating: +1. From 3 votes.
        Please wait...
        1. 9.1.1.1

          wnb0395

          Me predicting mediocrity might be predictable but how I predict they are mediocre isn’t. Not many people predict them going on a 5 game losing streak after week 11.

          0
          0
          No votes yet.
          Please wait...
  10. 10

    Morgan

    8 wins.

    Nice job on WDAE today.

    +1
    -1
    Rating: 0. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
    1. 10.1

      Mark Cook

      Thanks man!

      +1
      0
      Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
      Please wait...
  11. 11

    Morgan

    Want a bye week have a good record, win division……

    +3
    0
    Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
  12. 12

    fredster

    Actually it’s win division and be 1st or second seed to get week off right?

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
  13. 13

    seat26

    12 wins? Wow. Aren’t you the optimist. I thought I was being positive with 10. I think it could happen, but our Defense has to stay healthy, and they haven’t done that in a while.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  14. 14

    Bucnut2

    Hey Mark- if I send you my address, would you kindly send a LOT of the stuff you are smoking?

    +1
    -2
    Rating: -1. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
  15. 15

    Wausa

    The Bucs were 9-7 last year.
    This year the Bucs should have a better OL, DL, LB’s, DB’s, TE’s, WR’s and Kicker.
    Additionally, I think the Bucs QB will see a big step forward.

    Add all that up and I think 12-4 should be expected(assuming the Bucs stay away from any major key injuries).

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  16. 16

    Dude

    I think this is very plausible Mark. Now we wait and see…

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version