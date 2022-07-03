On a recent edition of the “You Pod to Win the Game” podcast, Yahoo’s Charles Robinson names the Bucs as one of three teams who could be in contention for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s services.

That’s if he doesn’t return to the Los Angeles Rams. Robinson also included the Cowboys and Saints as his other teams, with the Packers as a dark horse candidate.

Beckham tore his ACL in the Super Bowl, and his recovery looks to keep him out of action until November. In 14 games last season between the Browns and Rams, he put up 537 yards on 44 receptions with five touchdowns. He would be a great midseason addition for any contender.

And to attract him, the Bucs have a not-so-secret weapon in Tom Brady.

Beckham has long wanted to play with Brady, even calling it a dream of his at one point. The two have a mutual admiration for each other’s game for some time. So, if the Bucs are interested, you’d have to think the sales pitch is quite a simple one. The timing has never quite synced up for the two to play with each other. And, in what may very well be Brady’s final season, it could be the star receiver’s last chance.

“If OBJ rides this out, let’s say he rides it out, he’s looking healthy, he still hasn’t signed and it’s like, ‘Hey, I’m back in the mix in November. I’m running,’” Robinson said. “I think if Tampa Bay is where they expect to be in November, I absolutely think that Tampa Bay is the kind of team that could say, ‘Hey man, let’s just go do this. Let’s go win this.’”

Beckham won his first ring last season with the Rams. So, it’s not exactly like he’s ring chasing. However, there may not be a better chance to enhance his future market than by teaming up with Brady and the Bucs. That’s where Beckham’s relationship with Brady off the field could be an asset.

“Tom Brady and Odell Beckham Jr. are close,” Robinson said. “They have a really good relationship. Gisele and OBJ are close, they’re really good friends. And I think Tom is very influential when it comes to people that are in his circle, okay, and OBJ is in Tom’s circle.”

There is no glossing over the effect Brady has had in terms of recruiting players to the Bucs. Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Logan Ryan, Giovani Bernard, Russell Gage, Leonard Fournette and countless others came to Tampa Bay to play with Brady. That doesn’t include the players who signed back with the club because of his presence.

Whether the Bucs need OBJ or not remains to be seen. But you know if Brady calls, Beckham is going to at least listen.