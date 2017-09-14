Fifth Down With WR Adam Humphries: The Khaleesi, Taylor Swift And A Bronco

Pewter Report debuted a new season-long weekend feature last season called Fifth Down that showcased some of the Bucs’ players each week to reveal what they are like off of the football field. We begin a new year of The Fifth Down with wide receiver Adam Humphries.

This feature is sponsored weekly by Ford’s Garage.

Question: Who has been the toughest player you’ve faced in the NFL so far?

Answer: Chris Harris of the Broncos. He was tough. He is a smooth player with good technique and made it a rough day for me last year.

Question: If stranded on a deserted island with a teammate, who would it be?

Answer: Tight end Alan Cross. He is a pretty chill guy and probably wouldn’t talk your ear off. Plus he’s a country boy and probably has some survival skills.

Question: Who is your celebrity crush?

Answer: I would have to say Emilia Clarke. The Khalessi from Game of Thrones. She is beautiful.

Question: Which deceased celebrity would you like to bring back to have dinner with?

Answer: Golfer Arnold Palmer. I have a lot of questions about the game and his career. My grandfather talked about him a lot and watched him. He was a great person, very energetic, from what I understand off the golf course too.

Question: What is the worst song that you could possibly get stuck in your head?

Answer: The new one from Taylor Swift. Look What You Made Me Do. I only heard it one time, and that’s all I needed to hear.



