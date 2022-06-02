After a career that spanned 17 years and nine teams, former Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring.

Fred Jackson, a former teammate of Fitzpatrick’s, tweeted the following on Thursday afternoon:

Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!! #BillsMafia #fitzmagic pic.twitter.com/s7n4DsiLJ7 — Fred Jackson (@Fred22Jackson) June 2, 2022

Fitzpatrick’s time in Tampa Bay was eventful. He signed with the team in 2017 to back up third-year quarterback Jameis Winston. While Winston dealt with an injury at different times in the season, the bearded veteran stepped in. In six games (three starts), he threw for 1,103 yards and seven touchdowns to three interceptions while completing 96 of his 163 pass attempts (58.9%).

While Winston served a three-game suspension to start the 2018 season, Fitzpatrick was electric. He threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns on 21-of-28 passing in a 48-40 road win over New Orleans to start the season.

The next week, in a 27-21 win over the Eagles, he completed 27 of his 33 passes for 402 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. That earned him his second straight NFC Offensive Player of the Week Award.

And while Tampa Bay lost his third start — 30-27 at home to Pittsburgh — he became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 400 yards in three consecutive games.

Winston eventually stepped back into the starting role in 2018, but “FitzMagic” made another cameo later in the season as the young quarterback struggled. On the whole, the Harvard man totaled 2,366 yards and 17 touchdowns to 12 interceptions in eight games (seven starts).

Following the 2018 season, Fitzpatrick spent two years in Miami before finishing his career in 2021 with Washington. A Week 1 injury cost him the rest of his final season. Now, one of the more unique careers in NFL history is over. And while Fitzpatrick’s time in Tampa was brief, it certainly left Bucs fans with plenty of memories.