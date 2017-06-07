HBO Announces Official Debut Date For Bucs’ Hard Knocks

It feels like there has been more anticipation for this Buccaneers’ season than any in recent years. The team has a good group of young players who are already on the rise, they made a big splash in free agency, and, by most accounts, hauled in a Top 10 class in the 2017 NFL Draft.

As if all of that wasn’t enough, there was then the announcement that HBO’s Hard Knocks was going to feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time in the show’s history.

Now we know the official launch date for this year’s series. HBO has announced that the first episode of, “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers” will debut Tuesday, August 8th at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Check out the trailer they released with that news this week.

