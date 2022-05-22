The Bucs have already added one former Atlanta Falcons receiver to the team this offseason.
But could they add another?
Should they add another?
According to Sportsline, the Bucs have the third-highest odds to land the former All-Pro receiver at +500. The only teams ahead of them are the Colts and the Packers. The Colts, for obvious reasons with former Falcons QB Matt Ryan, have odds at +300. The Packers, who are devoid of proven wide receivers, are at +400.
The 33-year old receiver has made over $140 million over his 12 seasons in the league. Jones made seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams. While leading the league in receiving yards twice and finished tied with the most receptions once. He was also named to the 2010 All-Decade team. The only thing Jones doesn’t have on his resume is a Super Bowl championship. Thanks to Tom Brady, coincidentally.
With question marks surrounding the timetable of Chris Godwin’s return the Bucs while rehabbing his knee injury could find themselves short-handed to start the season. Tampa Bay re-signed Breshad Perriman and still have Cyril Grayson, Jr., Tyler Johnson, Jaelon Darden and Scotty Miller on the roster. Though, it would be tough to rely on any of them to fill in as the third receiver for an extended period of time.
One has to wonder the mindset of Jones as he enters the twilight of his career. Sure, he has the chemistry with Ryan going back to their Atlanta days. But are the Colts true contenders for a title, especially in a loaded AFC conference?
Rodgers remains one of the league’s elite quarterbacks and there may be a clearer path to playing time. Although the Packers have lost considerable talent this offseason. After playing nearly his entire career in a domed stadium does he really want to play in the frigid tundra of Lambeau Field to finish his career?
And how much does Jones have left in the tank? After recording 99 catches for 1,394 yards and six touchdowns in 2019, which was his final Pro Bowl season, Jones has succumbed to injuries. He played just nine games in his final season in Atlanta in 2020. That year, Jones recorded only 51 catches for 771 yards and three TDs.
The Falcons traded him to Tennessee last year where he underwhelmed, got hurt and was released after just one season. Jones had just 31 catches for 434 yards and one score in 10 games with the Titans – the lowest numbers of his career. The feeling around the league is that Jones can’t run anymore, evidenced by little interest in him during free agency.
There were reports earlier that Brady had reached out to Jones, but the credibility of said report is questionable. If Jones is looking to cement his legacy with a Super Bowl ring there’s little doubt the Bucs shouldn’t be one of his top choices. However, he’ll need to take a steep pay cut to do so.
If Jones could stay healthy and could somehow get back to his old form there’s no doubt he could contribute to the team’s success. Even after Godwin returns from injury.
Ugh, please do it! This dude isn’t done. His last season in Atlanta, in 2020, he had 50 rec for 770 yds and 5 TD’s in 9 games. Which is a 16 game pace of 90 rec 1375 yds and 5 TD’s. Then you stick him on Tennessee with Tannehill, in a run first offense, with AJ Brown getting 10+ targets a game, and he fell off. Now all of a sudden everyone thinks he’s done. Not saying this will happen, or can ever come close to this, but this gives me old Brady to Moss vibes, when everyone thought… Read more »
Please no. I thought that’s why Russell Gage was brought in in the first place…
Those of us that have been Bucs fans for longer than 3 years have seen this failed busted up old receiver experiment before- it never goes well. If he couldn’t run in Tennessee- how on earth is he going to be able to run in the heat and humidity of Tampa when the cramps set in?
If we have to go with a busted receiver- make it Edleman- he can’t run either, but at least he has a rapport with Brady.
Please no. This guy is done! If he wasn’t Tennessee wouldn’t have let him walk. I’d rather see the Bucs sign OBJ than Jones.
So you don’t think that Jones couldnt beat 3rd-4th string dB’s? Interesting. Obj wouldn’t be bad either though, but I believe his price tag would be too high.
I trust Jason Licht’s judgment in these matters – if he believes Jones will make the Bucs a better team, and he determines that the cost is affordable, sure, why not? And if not, then fine with that too.
I’d be all for it. Someone that elite has to have value over our other 4th options. Remember, we tried to get Fitzgerald too.
He’s got sure hands, and that’s an understatement. And he knows the game. Maybe he isn’t 1,000 hard receiver, but what if he’s a 500 or 600 yard guy on the cheap.
He is injury prone we have multiple other defensive needs he is a diva type player and not a good fit rather make a deal with Gronk, Suh and Sheldon Richardson
I’d be worried about securing this Defense right now. A couple more guys on the D line would now hurt at all. The offense has enough toys for now. You’d better be able to hold down the opposition and get off the field