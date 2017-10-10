Just Grillin Pewter Player Of The Week: RB Martin

Just Grillin sponsors PewterReport.com’s Pewter Player of the Week, which is given to Tampa Bay’s MVP as selected by the PewterReport.com staff every week following the most recent game.

Just Grillin Pewter Player Of The Week – RB Doug Martin

On Monday, Tampa Bay running back Doug Martin was reinstated to the team after serving his four-game suspension for PED usage dating back to the end of the 2016 season. On Thursday night he wasn’t looking like a running back that hadn’t suited up for six weeks since playing against Cleveland in the Bucs’ third preseason game.

In a 19-14 loss against New England, Martin rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, averaging 5.7 yards per carry with one rushing attempt going for 17 yards. He also had one catch for eight yards in the 2017 debut.

“Doug looked good, he definitely gave us a lift,” Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter said. “He looked fast. Doug, you can tell, he’s explosive. He’s going to help us.”

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston said that Martin’s return gave the offense a lift in the second quarter.

“That was probably the highlight of today, seeing him in the end zone,” Winston said. “We missed him a lot. He toted that ball. The running backs played good, Quizz [Rodgers] came in and he handled his load. Doug, I know he’s happy. Not with the loss, but happy – he feels good that he’s back. I think we’re all happy that Doug is back. That put a smile on my face.”

Martin scored his first touchdown of the season and Tampa Bay’s first score of the game on a 1-yard plunge that gave the Bucs and early 7-3 lead. Martin went over the top of the pile at first and was initially stopped, but surged towards the goal line again to make sure he scored.

“I thought I got it the first time, but I wasn’t sure,” Martin said. “Just in case, I went over the second time. The linemen did a good job today and we are going to keep getting better. We have a good break and I’m going to use that time to work on my hands and everything that I need to work on.”

For his efforts as this week’s Just Grillin Pewter Player, Martin will receive a $50 gift card to Just Grillin, which has the largest selection of grills, smokers, outdoor kitchens and grilling accessories found anywhere.

