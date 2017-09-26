Just Grillin Pewter Player Of The Week: WR Jackson

Just Grillin sponsors PewterReport.com’s Pewter Player of the Week, which is given to Tampa Bay’s MVP as selected by the PewterReport.com staff every week following the most recent game.

Week 2: Pewter Player Of The Week – WR DeSean Jackson



The Buccaneers lost their first game of the season in Minnesota 34-17, but it was the best performance to date for new Tampa Bay wide receiver DeSean Jackson. The 10-year veteran led the way for the Bucs receiving corps with 84 yards on four catches, including his first touchdown in red and pewter.

Jackson caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jameis Winston in third quarter to tighten the score at 31-17. Jackson, who was signed this offseason to make big plays after leading the league in yards per catch last year with 17.9 yards, averaged 21 yards per catch at Minnesota.

The speedy Jackson now has seven catches for 123 yards and leads the team in yards per catch average with 17.6 yards and Sunday’s touchdown was the 47th of his career.

For his efforts as this week's Just Grillin Pewter Player, Jackson will receive a $50 gift card to Just Grillin.

