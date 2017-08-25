Koetter Addresses Anthem Protests With Team Behind Closed Doors

About the author

PRStaff

Related Articles

2 Comments

  1. 1

    Horse

    I will say this again; if you take a knee while the National Anthem is being played, you are disrespecting our Fallen. This is not the time to try to make a point. Any other time I’ll take a knee with you.

    0
    -4
    Rating: -4. From 4 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  2. 2

    buccaneerNW

    I’m not sure why the national anthem is so sacred that sitting during it is an insult to military people. Maybe it’s so deeply embedded in the consciousness in association with the families of those who have died in military service that it’s unavoidable. I can understand why it’s emotional in that case. But, the reason that people fight and die is for peace and justice… And let’s be honest, that just doesn’t exist for many POC… and all these white people would rather get butthurt over a national anthem protest than get upset about unarmed black men routinely getting shot, to go along with arrest, conviction, and sentencing inequities… The institutions of government have failed to promote justice for too many, and these kind of protests are intended to bring attention to these problems. Being more concerned about national anthem protests than about egregious racial inequalities is a special kind of blindness.

    +3
    0
    Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version