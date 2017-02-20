Some Bucs Ticket Prices Increasing For Second Straight Season

The quality of football on the field at Raymond James Stadium improved in 2016 by an additional three wins.

Now the cost to see the new and improved Bucs will increase for some seats for those looking to attend games.

But still not as much as most other NFL teams at least. The Bucs went eight straight years without an increase until 2016.

It it also worth noting that for two thirds of the seats that are increasing, the new prices will be five dollars or less per seat per game. The Bucs still offer different plans and interest-free financing for those looking to become season pass members. Despite the increases for the second straight year, the Bucs are still expected to be in the bottom third of the average ticket price in the NFL.



Bucs COO Brian Ford issued this statement on Monday regarding the increases.

“Feeding off the tremendous energy and excitement of the recently completed 2016 season, we know that Bucs fans are already looking forward to what should be one of the most anticipated seasons in recent memory. The upcoming 2017 season marks only the second time in the past nine years that we have had to increase member pricing. Our focus is always on providing our fans with a world-class atmosphere when they visit Raymond James Stadium and we are proud that we have been able to continue enhancing the game day experience while still maintaining one of the most affordable ticket prices in the NFL.”

The Buccaneers have recently begun a new season pass marketing campaign on Buccaneers.com.

The Buccaneers are still in the process of upgrading Raymond James which made its debut in 1998, spending $140 million in the first phase of remodeling last offseason. The team completely revamped their video boards and sound system, in addition to remodeling the luxury suites. Continued improvements will go on through this offseason as well.

The Bucs have a very attractive home schedule for 2017 as both Super Bowl teams, the Patriots and Falcons, will visit Tampa Bay. In addition the Bucs will host the Panthers, Saints, Giants, Bears, Jets and Lions.