Flashback: Miko Grimes Talked Bucs CB Brent Grimes Out Of Retirement

If you’re a Falcons fan, Dolphins fan, Bucs fan, or have just been following the career of Brent Grimes, there’s a chance you’re very familiar with his wife, Miko.

In a sports world that often believes women should be seen and not heard, Miko has been breaking that mold for years – to both the delight and displeasure of some fans. Regardless of how people receive her messages, she’s always genuine in whatever it is – she’s real, if you will.

A few days ago, Miko reminded us of a tweet she had last year on how Brent became a Buccaneer.

Brent Grimes spent three seasons in Miami from 2013-2015 (where he was a three-time Pro Bowler). All we knew, at the time, was that Brent’s Dolphin career ended because he wouldn’t restructure his contract. But, after they asked for a pay cut, Miko went on an anti-Dolphins social media rant that she says helped play into getting Brent out of Miami, by getting cut as opposed to restructuring a deal (that he appeared the be well worth, by the way).

The two were able to get out of Miami and later signed a two-year, 16.5 million dollar deal with the Buccaneers in March of 2016. In his first year in Tampa Bay last season, Grimes started all 16 games as the team’s No. 1 corner, and was one of the best cover cornerbacks in the NFL, all at 32 years old.

Whether you believe the Dolphins cut Grimes, in part, because of Miko or not, her saying something to Brent to keep playing likely helped get him in red and pewter, regardless. For the Bucs and the Grimes family, it seems to all be paying off, however it came to fruition.