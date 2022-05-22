The Bucs were left with a hole at right guard when veteran starter Alex Cappa left for the Bengals in free agency. General manager Jason Licht wasted no time filling the void when he traded for Patriots guard Shaq Mason. The cost was just a fifth-round selection in the 2022 draft.

In acquiring the veteran guard, the Bucs not only found themselves a replacement, but also upgraded the position as well.

According to Pro Football Focus’ top guard rankings, Mason grades out as the fifth-best guard in the NFL, landing in the second tier of the rankings. The seven-year pro is known for his elite run blocking, but has developed into a very solid pass blocker as well.

Mason has a ton of familiarity blocking for his new quarterback as well. He spent the first five seasons of his career blocking for Tom Brady in New England.

Mason Is A PFF Favorite

Mason has finished with an 81.6 PFF grade or higher in five of his seven seasons. His rookie season was a bit of a transition period. Mason came from a run-heavy scheme at Georgia Tech. His only other down year was in 2019 where he gave up a career-high 31 pressures and 26 hurries. Yet Mason only allowed two sacks that season.

In comparison to the player Mason is replacing on the Bucs offensive line, Cappa ranked as the 17th best guard in the league last year per PFF. Falling under the solid starters tier, the former Bucs guard has never posted a season grade higher than a 73.4. Cappa allowed a career-high five sacks in 2021 and had his struggles in pass blocking throughout his career.

Based on those numbers alone, Mason is a clear upgrade. Turn on the tape and you can see why Licht pounced on the opportunity to trade for Mason.