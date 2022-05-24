Soon enough we’ll learn more about Russell Gage as he dons a Bucs uniform for the first time this spring. Most of what we know about Gage right now is from the Bucs playing him twice a year with the Falcons as a complimentary receiver.

Yet his production was still good enough to catch the attention of Rich Eisen and the national media.

Recently on the Rich Eisen Show, Eisen compiled a list of the Top 5 under-the-radar free agent signings from the NFL offseason. Coming in at number one was Tom Brady’s newest weapon – Gage. The fifth-year pro is coming off back-to-back seasons with at least 750 yards and four touchdowns in Atlanta.

The rest of the list comprised of Jabrill Peppers to the Patriots at No. 5, Cedrick Wilson and Raheem Mostert to the Dolphins at No. 4, Roger Saffold signing with the Bills at No. 3 and Myles Jack heading to the Steelers for the second spot.

“Russell Gage is a terrific wide receiver,” Eisen said. “I’d be all over him in fantasy, folks, if I were you.”

Eisen also highlighted the fact that Brady gets the best out of his receivers, and knows how he’ll fit once Chris Godwin comes back from his ACL rehab. He also pointed out that people are losing sight of a great signing like Gage because the Bucs have had so much offseason news from Brady’s un-retiring to coaching changes and more.

Gage signed a three-year deal with the Bucs worth over $10 million per season. When the team is at full strength, he’s an upper echelon No. 3 receiver. With Godwin’s injury, though, Gage will move up to the second receiver behind Mike Evans and has the versatility to play both inside and outside.

You can watch the full segment from Eisen’s show here.