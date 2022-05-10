Bucs QB Kyle Trask – Photo by: Cliff Welch/PR

Will Kyle Trask beat out Blaine Gabbert for the Bucs’ backup QB job behind Tom Brady? That was supposed to be one of the more anticipated training camp battles this year.

But it looks like that battle is over even before it began.

The reason? Trask’s “slow, steady development” as he enters his second year in Tampa Bay.

And the fact that Gabbert, who has been Brady’s backup the last two seasons, has four years worth of experience in the Bucs offense.

After investing a second round pick in Trask in 2021, many wanted to see him supplant Gabbert as the team’s No. 2 quarterback. According to Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen the odds are stacked against that happening.

“I think it’s more of a learning year,” Christensen said regarding Trask. “I don’t see him competing with Gabbert this year. Although you know, he can do it it’s just all the odds are stacked against you. You can’t rep everybody. It’s hard enough to get Gabbert enough reps. We’ll prepare Gabbert as the number two. There’s always competition. There’s always someone looking for you job, but I don’t see that being an either/or. I see Gabbert as being the backup and Kyle being the developmental guy. And we’ll rep them that way.

“He needs another year. He’s always kind of been that slow, steady developer, right? In high school, in college and I think this follows in line with exactly that. … He’s not the guy that just comes in and just flashes immediately. He has a methodical development to him.”

Not A Knock On Trask

While fans may be upset about spending such prime draft capital on a player that will be No. 3 on the depth chart, it’s not a knock on Trask.

“It absolutely should not be,” Christensen exclaimed. “This is Tom Brady we’re talking about here. And you’re talking about one of the top backups in the league [in Gabbert] – a guy who was starting, a Top 10 pick in the NFL Draft. You’re talking about an awfully good player.”

Trask will have his shot to compete for playing time in the future and will just need to show the same patience he displayed in high school and college to see it play out.

“He knows his time is coming,” Christensen said. “He knows what the plan is, and he knows he’s going to get his crack. Now he has to make sure he’s ready for his crack. Because it’s no layup, it’s no gimmie that you’re the heir apparent. That’s and earned position and he’ll have to prove that he can do it.”

The Bucs plan to use the OTAs to get a long extended evaluation of Trask, who will get the majority of reps over the next month.

“These OTAs are going to be really important for Kyle – an assessment,” Christensen said. “It won’t make or break him, but it will be an assessment – here’s where we are. Here’s how far we are from getting to where we need to go. I think we’ll get a great assessment. We will come out of this thing with a great assessment of Kyle Trask.

Leftwich Needs To See It, Too

While Christensen was more definitive in his answer, Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich seems to have a more open mind. Trask has been doing all the right things behind the scenes, but has yet to have it translate on the field due to the very limited reps he got last year.

“We like where Kyle is at, we just haven’t seen it,” Leftwich said. “None of us – none of us have seen it. The only thing we’ve got is preseason reps. I think he’s gotten drastically better from the last time he stepped on the grass. We’ve just got to see and he hasn’t had the opportunity to be on the grass playing. It should be a fun summer for him – offseason for him – where he’s going to play a little bit and we’ll get to see him. I like where he’s at from an awareness and understanding point. Now he just has to touch the grass and have trial and error. Really that’s where he’s at as a developing [guy] from the quarterback position.”

Leftwich says he will need to see his progression on the field before awarding any spots on the QB depth chart behind Brady.

“They’re just playing – nobody has a spot,” Leftwich said. “We’re just practicing and trying to get better right now. We’ll play all of that out when the time comes.”

Or perhaps Leftwich doesn’t want to shake Trask’s confidence heading into training camp by declaring the backup battle over.