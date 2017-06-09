Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 13: New Sheriff in Town

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.
In this week’s episode of the Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema recap the final day of OTAs for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The three get into which players and which position battle are the most important headed into camp, meet a professional fighter, and remember a time when they almost got into a fist fight themselves.