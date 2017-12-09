PewterReport.com Preview And Predictions: Lions vs. Buccaneers

About the author

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya’ll Magazine. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

5 Comments

  1. 1

    surferdudes

    Martin shouldn’t lose his starting job to injury, he should lose it because he is no longer the best back on the roster. Got to hand it to dirk, if you’re going to go down, might as well be it in flames. Martin will not be on the roster next season because Koetter, and Licht won’t be making that decision, thank God. Bucs should win, but if they lose the real question is do Fire Koetter now, and spare him the embarrassment of hearing the Gruden cheers next Monday?

  2. 2

    Ja'crispy

    This is a winnable game. and were at home. Bucs win a close one 23-21.

    Bold prediction bucs score TD on special teams. Return a kickoff or punt to the house.

  3. 3

    Horse

    You would think with Stafford thumb injury we would blitz and play man to man coverage. I have no confidence in Mike Smith doing much of anything different.
    You would think with two massive DT’s and our small OL, Koetter would make some adjustments; I believe he will as running up the middle isn’t going to work. I hope Koetter calls for short/middle passes for Winston based on windy conditions.
    Buc’s 29- Lions 27. Must win for coaching staff! We’re a better team despite the record.
    go Buc! Get this one!

    1. 3.1

      Bucnut2

      Agree with you on all points Horse. I feel for these coaches and would like to see them get a win. It’s been a tough year for them. They are really nice, classy people. I am hoping for their sake they get a win.

  4. 4

    Bucnut2

    I like the Bucs in this one. I think the defense will shine(they play MUCH better at home) and cover a mediocre offensive effort. Unlike Scott, I don’t see the wideouts having a big day. The Bucs have not proven they can properly utilize this talented core of receivers and I don’t see that changing tomorrow. I see both tight ends enjoying nice days, our defense forces a couple of turnovers and Jamies has an average day and turns it over at least once. Bucs win!!! Bucs Win!!! Bucs Win!!!

