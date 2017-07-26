PewterReport.com, WDAE Renew Bucs Coverage Partnership

WDAE is excited to announce the extension of our partnership with PewterReport.com for the upcoming 2017 Tampa Bay Buccaneers season. With over 20 years worth of appearances on Tampa Bay area radio station analyzing Buccaneers football, PewterReport.com will once again provide the station with unique insight, analysis and news regarding the Buccaneers draft this offseason and continuing with extensive coverage of Tampa Bay’s OTAs, mini-camp, training camp and regular season.

The extension begins on Friday with the official kickoff of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp as the pewter and red look to improve on a 9-7 season in 2016. With high expectations surrounding the Buccaneers heading into the 2017 season, PewterReport.com coverage on WDAE will be expanding as well, with three weekly radio appointments during the Buccaneers regular season with the Ronnie & TKras program, and twice weekly during the regular season on the Ron & JP program.

PewterReport.com content will also be prominently featured on 620wdae.com each and every day, as well as a new Facebook Live program which launches the week following the kickoff of the regular season (day and time TBA).

“PewterReport.com is excited to renew our partnership with WDAE, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” said PewterReport.com Vice President and Publisher Scott Reynolds. “We look forward to the expanded opportunity to talk Bucs football in-studio on Wednesdays with Ronnie & TKras this year, in addition to the segments with Ron & JP. Contributing to WDAE’s online coverage as part of the the new Facebook Live broadcast from the WDAE studios during football season will also be a unique way to connect with Bucs fans and offer some of PewterReport.com’s analysis and inside scoop alongside WDAE’s on-air talent.”

The extended partnership kicks off Friday, July 28 live at the opening day of Buccaneers training camp with the PewterReport.com team joining WDAE every Monday (Ron & JP Show – 12:45pm) and Friday (Ronnie & TKras Show – 9:30am) for the entire run of training camp.

“WDAE is thrilled to be partnering with PewterReport.com once again and their team, led by Scott Reynolds and Mark Cook along with new Bucs beat writer Trevor Sikkema,” Program Director John Mamola said. “This partnership continues to magnify the local coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers between WDAE and a very popular, highly respected and highly visited online resource for Tampa Bay Buccaneers news and analysis in PewterReport.com.”