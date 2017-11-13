Bucs RB Charles Sims -
Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images
PFF Notes And Grades For Bucs Home Field Win Over Jets
Week 10 Buccaneers Offensive Stats:
- WR Chris Godwin just needed some extended playing time apparently, logging a season-high 69 total snaps in the game against the Jets. He responded in a big way, hauling in a game-high 10 targets and brought in five receptions for 68 yards. An underthrown Ryan Fitzpatrick ball his way hurts his passer rating when targeted, but Godwin was still able to haul in receptions on three different Jets defenders and have a number of impressive run blocks.
- Ryan Fitzpatrick had a tough time reaching the ball downfield, but that seemingly didn’t keep him from trying. Fitzpatrick attempted five deep passes against New York, without an incompletion and an interception. His passer rating of 0.0 on deep throws was a main weak spot for the Bucs offense.
- Fitzpatrick was able to pick apart the Jets defense however at the short and intermediate levels, and especially in the middle of the field. On throws in between the numbers, targeted 0-9 yards past the line of scrimmage, Fitzpatrick completed 5-of-8 passes for 49 yards, but perhaps more impressively, on passes in the middle of the field and targeted 10-19 yards past the LOS, Fitzpatrick was 4-of-6 for 69 yards and a 105.6 passer rating.
- Tampa’s rushing offense was bottled up on Sunday by the Jets defensive front, as the team totaled 89 yards on 31 carries. RB Doug Martin led them all with 20 carries but only musted 50 yards on those carries and needd 38 yards after contact to do so. He particularly struggled running through the middle of the offensive line, gaining just 25 yards on 13 carries through the middle of the O-Line.
- The Bucs offensive line was relatively good in pass protection on Sunday against the Jets, as each offensive lineman allowed at least one hurry, but collectively combined for just six pressures on 40 dropback attempts. Fitzpatrick was unable to do much with good protection however, completing 14-of-26 passes for just 152 yards and an interception when kept clean from pressure.
Week 10 Buccaneers Defensive Stats:
- The Tampa Bay defensive front had their way with the Jets offensive front, 20 total QB pressures and 32 defensive stops for a ‘win’ for the defense.
- Bucs LB Lavonte David led the charge, per the norm in 2017, pulling in six stops on his eight total tackle attempts. He rushed the passer just seven times and still managed a QB hurry.
- Buccaneers edge defender Robert Ayers had maybe one of his better performances as a member of the Bucs defense, registering six total QB pressures on 36 pass-rushing snaps. He hauled in four defensive stops and did not miss a tackle in run defense all game.
- DT Gerald McCoy was up to his usual dominant self again, registering a sack, hurry and a QB hit on his 37 pass-rushing snaps and brought in three defensive stops. Despite a missed tackle in run defense, McCoy has now graded positively in seven of nine games this season.
- In a memorable day in coverage for Kwon Alexander, he was targeted a team-high eight times (tied with Brent Grimes). Alexander allowed five receptions, but kept his receivers in front of him, allowing just 12 yards after the catch and got his hands on a pass breakup. Speaking of Grimes, he may have hauled in an interception on a deep shot from McCown, but he also was charged for the late TD to Robby Anderson, even if the game was almost in hand. Grimes saw eight targets, allowing four receptions for 68 yards.