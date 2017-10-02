PFF Notes And Grades For Bucs Thrilling Victory Over Giants

We’re three weeks in and the Bucs almost have all their bases cover for how you go about a football game. They’ve had a blow out victory, a blow out loss and a last second finish.
But, there were parts to the Bucs win over the Giants on Sunday that were even more dominant than their win over the Bears in Week 2.
Here’s what Pro Football Focus had to say.
Week 4 Buccaneers Offensive Stats:
- Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston was an absolute force against the Giants, when he was kept clean from pressure. Against no pressure – Winston completed 18-of-28 passes for 294 yards and all three of his touchdowns. He fielded an impressive 135.1 passer rating when not under duress.
- Bucs QB Jameis Winston saw terrific success hitting passes at both the intermediate and deep levels of the field against the Giants. On passes targeted 10-19 yards past the line of scrimmage, Winston finished the day completing 7-of-12 for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns. On deep passes, those targeted 20+ yards past the LOS, Winston finished 3-of-5 for 127 yards and another touchdown. He finished with a 143.8 passer rating on deep passes in Week 4.
- Bucs RB Jacquizz Rodgers was impressive against the Giants on Sunday, not going down on first contact hardly at all. He registered 56 of his 83 total yards after contact, averaging 3.50 yards after contact per attempt. He forced two missed tackles on his 16 carries – and saw great success running behind C Ali Marpet, registering 6 carries, 54 yards and 1 of his missed tackles forced when rushing to either side of Marpet.
- While the discussion may have been more about Mike Evans on Eli Apple, two other Bucs receiving targets had just an equally as impressive day as Evans, who did haul in both his targeted passes against Apple, including his score. Adam Humphries got the better of Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, catching all four of his targets on DRC for 52 yards. TE Cameron Brate hauled in catches on four different defenders, including his 14-yard TD on former Bucs LB Jonathan Casillas.
- LT Donovan Smith got back to his second-half of 2016 form against the Giants, allowing just one QB pressure all day long. He showed great movement in pulling to the second level in the running game and did a great job in pass protection against the formidable duo of Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon.
Week 4 Buccaneers Defensive Stats:
- Bucs DT Gerald McCoy feasted on the interior of the Giants offensive line – registering a season-high four total stops, two of which came on the first two plays of the game for the Giants offense. McCoy led the Bucs with his 4 total QB pressures as well as he increased his season totals to 6 defensive stops and 16 total QB pressures through three games. He was the highest graded Bucs player at 90.6 overall.
- CB Brent Grimes was stellar in coverage for the Bucs – being targeted nine times on the day. He allowed only three receptions to be caught, and only 20 yards, four of which came after the catch. Giants’ QB Eli Manning saw just a 42.4 passer rating when targeted. 7 of his targets came against WR Odell Beckham Jr., in which he allowed only two of those to be caught for 10 yards.
- Continuing his absolute tear to start his rookie campaign, LB Kendell Beckwith registered a game-high 6 defensive stops and tied a team-high with 9 solo tackles. He rushed the passer just twice, and registered a QB hurry on one of those snaps. Impressively, he did not miss a tackle in 80 total snaps, and 10 total tackle attempts.
- Victimized a week ago, victimized this week, Bucs second-year CB Vernon Hargreaves III was targeted 12 times against the Giants. He allowed 8 receptions for 97 yards and a 91.3 passer rating on throws into his coverage. While he kept them out of the end zone, both Brandon Marshall and Odell Beckham Jr. each were targeted 6 times and each hauled in four receptions against VHII. Despite playing 1 less game, Hargreaves has allowed the fifth-most yards in coverage among CBs so far this season at 260.
- CB Robert McClain has not looked quite like the guy who jumped a Mike Glennon pass in Week 2 for a pick-6, as he was targeted 5 times in coverage from the slot against the Giants in Week 4. He allowed all 5 receptions to be caught for 65 yards, 28 of which came after the catch. He saw a 118.8 passer rating when targeted and on the season now, has allowed 11-of-13 passes into his slot coverage to be caught for 131 yards, a TD and his INT.