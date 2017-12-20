PR Roundtable: Our Bucs Christmas Wish List For 2018

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya’ll Magazine. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

    devasher

    All are good points. Corner is also a need. I don’t see Brent Grimes sticking around for long, Hargreaves is a nickel corner until proven otherwise and Ryan Smith should stick to special teams.

    BucFan circa76

    Good lists! I will add for Santa to please give us a BYE week next season and no hurricane just prior to season opener (ok, so an assist by Mother Nature is needed as well). Cant help but wonder how much that bye week switch to Week 1 caught up to us the 2nd half of the season while other teams were enjoying their’s. A CB please (I agree with devasher), RB, and O-Lineman to go along with 3 or 4 D-Linemen. Oh, and a young, aggressive, motivated D-Coordinator to replace the likeable but past=his=time Smitty. Lastly, I love the Bucs no matter who our HC is, so Gruden or not, I cant wait for these Grumors to be real or go aw.ay already. No player or coach should be bigger news than the team itself.

