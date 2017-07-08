PR’s Bucs Franchise Fantasy Draft: Final Recap

Welcome, one and all, to PewterReport.com’s Bucs Franchise Fantasy Draft – boy, that was a mouthful.

To spice up the offseason a bit, and to hopefully make the time between now and training camp go by a little quicker, PewterReport.com’s “Big 3” that consists of publisher Scott Reynolds, editor-in-chief Mark Cook and Bucs beat writer Trevor Sikkema have come up with an exercise that will give all Bucs fans, young and old, something unique to read and follow along with. We set out to see who would draft the best Bucs team of all-time.

The rule of the Bucs Franchise Draft are simple. Each owner/GM will get one pick per round in an order that numbers in a snake style (meaning if you have the last pick of the current round you also get the first pick of the next round, etc.). Any player who played for the Buccaneers at any point in their career is up for grabs, but who you are selecting is the type of player they were as Buccaneers. That means players like Steve Young or Bo Jackson wouldn’t do your team any good. There can be some potential and chemistry assumed with different players playing from different eras, but most of what you’re drafting is from what we’ve seen these players do as Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New offseason additions like wide receiver DeSean Jackson, defensive tackle Chris Baker and tight end O.J. Howard were drafted – but only on potential.

Before the draft, at a top secret location, the three drew numbers and the order of the draft came out:

Mark Cook Trevor Sikkema Scott Reynolds

Each owner/GM had to build their complete starting offense, defense, and also draft a kicker, punter and a special teams return specialist, so there were 25 picks in total. Each offense had to include two wide receivers, two running backs, one tight end, one quarterback and a center, two guards and two tackles, and each defense had to include two safeties, two corners, three linebackers, and four defensive linemen – no getting fancy with schemes. The three owners/GMs also selected a head coach from the Bucs history as well.

So, with all the picks in and all the players signed, below is the official draft board from the 2017 PR Bucs Fantasy Draft.

Round Cook Sikkema Reynolds Rd 1 QB Jameis Winston DT Warren Sapp LB Derrick Brooks Rd 2 WR Mike Evans DE Simeon Rice DE Lee Roy Selmon Rd 3 SS John Lynch DT Gerald McCoy CB Ronde Barber Rd 4 FB Mike Alstott QB Doug Williams LB Hardy Nickerson Rd 5 TE Jimmy Giles DE Michael Bennett RB James Wilder Rd 6 RB Warrick Dunn OT Paul Gruber DT David Logan Rd 7 OT Donald Penn WR Keyshawn Johnson LB Lavonte David Rd 8 WR Joey Galloway CB Aqib Talib CB Donnie Abraham Rd 9 LB Kwon Alexander WR Vincent Jackson WR Mark Carrier Rd 10 LB Richard Wood CB Brian Kelly WR Kevin House Rd 11 LB Hugh Green RB Doug Martin OT Demar Dotson Rd 12 DE Greg Spires LB Broderick Thomas OT Donovan Smith Rd 13 DE Chidi Ahanotu RB LeGarrette Blount RB Ricky Bell Rd 14 DT Anthony McFarland LB Shelton Quarles DT Brad Culpepper Rd 15 CB Cedric Brown S Tanard Jackson S Dwight Smith Rd 16 DT Chris Baker LB Barrett Ruud S Dexter Jackson Rd 17 CB Brent Grimes TE O.J. Howard TE Cam Brate Rd 18 C Joe Hawley G Davin Joseph G Ali Marpet Rd 19 G J.R. Sweezy OT Charley Hannah G Frank Middleton Rd 20 S Mark Cotney G Ian Beckles KR Karl Williams Rd 21 G George Yarno S Jermaine Phillips C Tony Mayberry Rd 22 OT Roman Oben K Martín Gramática DE Noah Spence Rd 23 P Brian Anger C Jeff Faine K Connor Barth Rd 24 KR Clifton Smith KR Michael Spurlock QB Brad Johnson Rd 25 K Michael Husted P Josh Bidwell P Tom Tupa

something