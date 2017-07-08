PR’s Bucs Franchise Fantasy Draft: Final Recap

Welcome, one and all, to PewterReport.com’s Bucs Franchise Fantasy Draft – boy, that was a mouthful.
To spice up the offseason a bit, and to hopefully make the time between now and training camp go by a little quicker, PewterReport.com’s “Big 3” that consists of publisher Scott Reynolds, editor-in-chief Mark Cook and Bucs beat writer Trevor Sikkema have come up with an exercise that will give all Bucs fans, young and old, something unique to read and follow along with. We set out to see who would draft the best Bucs team of all-time.
The rule of the Bucs Franchise Draft are simple. Each owner/GM will get one pick per round in an order that numbers in a snake style (meaning if you have the last pick of the current round you also get the first pick of the next round, etc.). Any player who played for the Buccaneers at any point in their career is up for grabs, but who you are selecting is the type of player they were as Buccaneers. That means players like Steve Young or Bo Jackson wouldn’t do your team any good. There can be some potential and chemistry assumed with different players playing from different eras, but most of what you’re drafting is from what we’ve seen these players do as Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New offseason additions like wide receiver DeSean Jackson, defensive tackle Chris Baker and tight end O.J. Howard were drafted – but only on potential.
Before the draft, at a top secret location, the three drew numbers and the order of the draft came out:
- Mark Cook
- Trevor Sikkema
- Scott Reynolds
Each owner/GM had to build their complete starting offense, defense, and also draft a kicker, punter and a special teams return specialist, so there were 25 picks in total. Each offense had to include two wide receivers, two running backs, one tight end, one quarterback and a center, two guards and two tackles, and each defense had to include two safeties, two corners, three linebackers, and four defensive linemen – no getting fancy with schemes. The three owners/GMs also selected a head coach from the Bucs history as well.
So, with all the picks in and all the players signed, below is the official draft board from the 2017 PR Bucs Fantasy Draft.
|Round
|Cook
|Sikkema
|Reynolds
|Rd 1
|QB Jameis Winston
|DT Warren Sapp
|LB Derrick Brooks
|Rd 2
|WR Mike Evans
|DE Simeon Rice
|DE Lee Roy Selmon
|Rd 3
|SS John Lynch
|DT Gerald McCoy
|CB Ronde Barber
|Rd 4
|FB Mike Alstott
|QB Doug Williams
|LB Hardy Nickerson
|Rd 5
|TE Jimmy Giles
|DE Michael Bennett
|RB James Wilder
|Rd 6
|RB Warrick Dunn
|OT Paul Gruber
|DT David Logan
|Rd 7
|OT Donald Penn
|WR Keyshawn Johnson
|LB Lavonte David
|Rd 8
|WR Joey Galloway
|CB Aqib Talib
|CB Donnie Abraham
|Rd 9
|LB Kwon Alexander
|WR Vincent Jackson
|WR Mark Carrier
|Rd 10
|LB Richard Wood
|CB Brian Kelly
|WR Kevin House
|Rd 11
|LB Hugh Green
|RB Doug Martin
|OT Demar Dotson
|Rd 12
|DE Greg Spires
|LB Broderick Thomas
|OT Donovan Smith
|Rd 13
|DE Chidi Ahanotu
|RB LeGarrette Blount
|RB Ricky Bell
|Rd 14
|DT Anthony McFarland
|LB Shelton Quarles
|DT Brad Culpepper
|Rd 15
|CB Cedric Brown
|S Tanard Jackson
|S Dwight Smith
|Rd 16
|DT Chris Baker
|LB Barrett Ruud
|S Dexter Jackson
|Rd 17
|CB Brent Grimes
|TE O.J. Howard
|TE Cam Brate
|Rd 18
|C Joe Hawley
|G Davin Joseph
|G Ali Marpet
|Rd 19
|G J.R. Sweezy
|OT Charley Hannah
|G Frank Middleton
|Rd 20
|S Mark Cotney
|G Ian Beckles
|KR Karl Williams
|Rd 21
|G George Yarno
|S Jermaine Phillips
|C Tony Mayberry
|Rd 22
|OT Roman Oben
|K Martín Gramática
|DE Noah Spence
|Rd 23
|P Brian Anger
|C Jeff Faine
|K Connor Barth
|Rd 24
|KR Clifton Smith
|KR Michael Spurlock
|QB Brad Johnson
|Rd 25
|K Michael Husted
|P Josh Bidwell
|P Tom Tupa
