SR’s Fab 5: Spence “A Vicious Animal” For Bucs; Conte In Command

About the author

Scott Reynolds

Scott Reynolds is in his 23rd year of covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the vice president, publisher and senior Bucs beat writer for PewterReport.com. Author of the popular SR's Fab 5 column on Fridays, Reynolds oversees web development and forges marketing partnerships for PewterReport.com in addition to his editorial duties. A graduate of Kansas State University in 1995, Reynolds enjoys giving back to the community as the defensive line coach for his sons' Pop Warner team, the South Pasco Predators. Reynolds can be reached at: sr@pewterreport.com

2 Comments

    Naplesfan

    Thanks, Scott.

    Most of the off-season/pre-season talk about the Bucs has focused on the offense. The defense, however, is also going to be very good, I think. Subject to injury, we have more talent on the D this year, and the guys who learned Coach Smith’s defense last year will carry that over to this season.

    We should keep in mind that if the defense plays better and allows fewer points, there will be less pressure on Jameis Winston and the offense to try and score when playing behind the opponent. Most of Jameis’s INTs over his two seasons (25 out of 33) happened when the opponent had the lead, so Jameis naturally had to play more aggressively to keep up. If the D keeps opposing teams down on the scoreboard, our offense will likely play better with fewer turnovers.

    e

    Congrats Scott, Mark, Trev & crew on your rapid ascension as the go-to place for Bucs info! You guys are passionate, knowledgable and thorough with your reporting and it shows. I still think that Spence will be gracing the top of the sack leader board one day in the future. I’m glad that he has sorted out the issues that kept him from being drafted higher. As far as Conte, if you want everyone to forget about your past, make us remember your future! Being the only white guy on the defense was probably something John Lynch heard a lot over the years too. A player like Eli Manning had a bust label on him for the first five or six years of his career and then, all of a sudden, it clicked for him. Be the ball, Danny.

