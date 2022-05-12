The first official leak of the Bucs’ 2022 schedule is out and has Tampa Bay hosting Kansas City in Week 4 in prime time. The rematch of Super Bowl LV is on at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday Night Football on NBC on October 2 at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs beat the Bucs in Week 12 in Tampa Bay, 27-24, in 2020. Patrick Mahomes passed for 462 yards and three touchdowns in that game prior to the Bucs’ bye in Week 13. Tampa Bay would not lose another game during the 2020 season after that, winning eight straight, including the rematch against Kansas City in Super Bowl LV, 31-9.

It was a different story in the rematch, as Todd Bowles’ defense hounded Mahomes all night. Mahomes was pressured on nearly every passing down, was sacked three times and threw two interceptions. The Bucs defense kept Mahomes and the Chiefs high-powered offense out of the end zone. Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady threw three first half touchdowns, including two to tight end Rob Gronkowski, and was named the MVP.

The Bucs fell short of repeating as Super Bowl champions last year. Despite a franchise-best 13-4 record, Tampa Bay lost at home to Los Angeles, 30-27, in the NFC Divisional Playoffs. The Rams went on to win Super Bowl LVI. Kansas City went 12-5 last year before losing at home to Cincinnati in overtime, 14-6, in the AFC Championship Game.