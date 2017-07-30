Train Like The Bucs: Training Camp Music Playlist (Spotify)

On the first day of training camp, we asked Twitter if they would be interested in us making a playlist of all the music the Bucs play over the loud speakers at practice.

The answers were almost unanimously in favor – ask and you shall receive.

We’re only a few days into camp, but we have already started to compile the playlist. Each day there are new songs that the team plays to get the their guys pumped up, focused and motivated. Songs have ranged from modern and classic rap to hard rock to alternative jams, and some surprise genres in between.

The playlist is hosted on Spotify – sorry, Apple Music people – so all you have to do is click the link below and subscribe to it to always have it ready for whenever you want to feel like you’re a Buccaneer getting ready for action.

LINK TO USER: https://open.spotify.com/user/1233139827