Since the day he first got in front of a camera, Warren Sapp has never been shy about how he really feels. He was never afraid to speak his mind to his opponents, to his friends, to the media, and that hasn’t changed since he retired.

In a video taken by Kevin O’Donnell of Fox13 this week, Sapp opened up about what he really thinks of Buccaneers’ quarterback, Jameis Winston, and the style of player and leader he is – the good, the bad and the future.