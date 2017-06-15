WATCH: Bucs Players Get Ice Cold Treat After Final Practice

You all remember last year when defensive end and team captain, Gerald McCoy, got the team an ice truck for one of their practices?

Well, he did it again.

But, before the team got their reward, we have to note this. With about 20 minutes left in practice, the team lined up for field goals. Instead of one kicker kicking four or five attempts from varying distances, then the next kicker going up, the format was a one-and-one.

The first was from 46 yards, and second-year kicker, Roberto Aguayo, nailed it. As a follow up, veteran kicker, Nick Folk, made his from the same distance. Then, as the kickers lined up from 52 yards, head coach, Dirk Koetter, made a deal. He said that if both kickers hit their next kicks, the team would end practice early and get ice cones.

Well, they did – which made Aguayo a perfect 7-for-7 on the week, by the way.

So, following the team breaking down the final huddle, they then sprinted over to the truck.

Here’s the video.

Wait, wait, there was another reward: practice would end early… AND THE TEAM GOT ICEES: pic.twitter.com/blNsHInAhM — Scott Reynolds (@PewterReport) June 15, 2017

In part two of the video, rookie defensive tackle, Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, was back for seconds, and cornerback, Robert McClain, was our 30-second tour guide for the occasion.

Part Two of the Icee reward. Stevie T was back for seconds. pic.twitter.com/HwaHCPvFL9 — Scott Reynolds (@PewterReport) June 15, 2017

Finally, when quarterback, Jameis Winston, was done signing autographs, he let us know where the truck came from.

Per the QB himself, the Kona Ice truck was courtesy of the captain, @Geraldini93. pic.twitter.com/Y4O8JJAItx — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) June 15, 2017

A fun way to end a hot three days of mini camp.

Next up, training camp, and on to the pre-season.