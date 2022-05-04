Bucs All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs made an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football to talk about Tampa Bay’s upcoming game against Seattle in Munich, Germany. The Bucs play the Seahawks in Week 10 on November 13 and will become the first NFL team to host a regular season game in Germany. The thought of traveling out of the country has Wirfs excited.

“I’ve never been out of the country,” Wirfs said. “I think that’s the thing I’m most excited about is just to go to a new place and get to experience a lot of new stuff over there, but I think it’s going to be a blast.”

Wirfs was still back in Iowa playing his junior season when the Bucs last traveled overseas for a game. Tampa Bay lost to Carolina in London in 2019. In fact, the Bucs are 0-3 in international games – all in London. Tampa Bay hopes its fortunes change moving on to another European country.

Wirfs was also asked by the Good Morning Football crew about Todd Bowles taking over as head coach for Bruce Arians, as well as Byron Leftwich’s return as the offensive coordinator.

“Coach Bowles getting that head coaching job is going to be awesome,” Wirfs said. “He’s crazy smart. From what I’ve heard the older guys say, having a defensive coach as the head coach is always nice during camp. We’ll see if that’s true.

“Like I said, he’s crazy smart. I know he was going to get a head-coaching job eventually. I think it’s going to be great. And having Byron back again is great. We all trust him with our lives. I think it’s going to be good.”

The Good Morning Football hosts also dug up a video from Wirfs’ high school wrestling days. The clip showed Tyler Linderbaum, his high school rival, beating him in a state semifinal match despite Wirfs outweighing him by 30 pounds.

Wirfs and Linderbaum would become teammates at Iowa and play together for a few seasons. Linderbaum was an All-Big Ten center for the Hawkeyes, while Wirfs was an All-Big Ten right tackle. Baltimore selected Linderbaum in the first round of this year’s draft.

“I’m glad you brought this up, so I can set the record straight,” Wirfs laughed. “So we wrestled probably six times my senior year. That was probably his junior year. He’ll tell you too, I beat him every other time. This was the last match we ever got to wrestle. It went into overtime and this was to go to state duals – the team tournament. It went into overtime and he got me.”

Watch that clip and Wirfs’ interview on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football below.