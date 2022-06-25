Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger ranked the top 32 best contract bargains in the NFL – from the team’s perspective. Just because he listed 32 doesn’t mean he picked one per team. Spielberger’s rankings included multiple players from multiple teams, including two high-ranking Bucs. In fact, both Bucs were ranked in the Top 10.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans ranked second on the list, while Pro Bowl quarterback Tom Brady ranked ninth.

Philadelphia left tackle Jordan Mailata ranked first as having the best contract bargain. He signed a four-year, $64 million contract with $40.85 million total guaranteed.

Here’s what Spielberger had to say about Evans, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract three years. Evans has two years left on his deal with $28.5 million in cash remaining.

Evans is entering Year 9 of his NFL career and has still yet to record fewer than 1,000 receiving yards in a season. He’ll play the entire 2022 campaign at just 29 years old, younger than recently extended Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp despite entering the league three years earlier. Since 2014, Evans has generated 3.33 Wins Above Replacement, trailing only Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins and Antonio Brown among wide receivers.

Evans is no longer even the highest-paid wide receiver on his own team, with Chris Godwin signing a three-year, $60 million extension this offseason — one of 16 wide receivers who now earns more annually. While Evans has made it clear he cares more about winning, going so far as to explore ways to create room for others to get their deals, he more than deserves a new contract.

The other Bucs bargain, according to Spielberger, is Brady. Here is what he wrote about Brady, who is on a one-year, $25 million deal with $15 million in cash remaining.

Brady un-retired this offseason after just over a month, returning to a loaded Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster. And under a contract that is still a massive bargain for a soon-to-be 45-year-old. Brady led the NFL with 5.12 Wins Above Replacement generated in 2021. And his 90.8 passing grade trailed only Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow.



Brady’s 5,316 passing yards also led the NFL, as did his 41 big-time throws. His 1.9% turnover-worthy play rate was the second-lowest across the league. Even in his mid-40s, Brady remains one of the league’s best quarterbacks week in and week out. No matter which statistic you choose to observe.

Kudos to Bucs G.M. Jason Licht and V.P. of football administration Mike Greenberg for crafting two of the best contracts in the NFL.