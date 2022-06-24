Bucs linebacker Grant Stuard hosted his first of three free youth mini-camps in Tampa last week, giving back to the community. Pewter Report covered the camp and did an interview with the second-year special teams star, who revealed he had offseason hip surgery.

After being a non-participant at OTA’s and mandatory minicamp, Stuard was moving pretty well on the field at his camp. He had an elbow injury that kept him out of practice towards the end of the season. Stuard is optimistic he will be ready to go for the start of the season. But his personal goal is to be ready for training camp which starts July 27.

“Yeah,” Stuard said. “I guess you could say I’m still recovering and I’m still in my rehabilitation. Movement and all that is fine right now, but I’m just still trying to get back to 100 percent. My goal is to be ready for camp. Ultimately, I want to be ready for the season, but my goal is to be ready for training camp. So, I can go out there and compete with the guys again.”

Having dealt with adversity, Stuard knows how much of an impact he can make on young lives. Using his platform to give back to the youth is something that means a lot to last year’s Mr. Irrelevant.

“It means a lot,” Stuard said. “I always felt like if I have the opportunity to give back to anybody, but particularly kids. Just because I remember being a kid and no matter who the person was, whenever they gave back to me and my family, or me as a child. It was just very inspiring and a lot of those things I remember.”

Stuard remembers picking things up from players older than him and doesn’t take those messages for granted. He’s aware of the platform and opportunity he has and won’t waste it.

“Little quotes and stuff that I heard from older guys, encouraged me to push forward throughout my entire journey,” Stuard said. “So, it means a lot for me to have that opportunity. I just want to make sure I don’t waste it. I want to make sure I’m a good steward of the time I have. A good steward of the gift that I’ve been given and the platform that I have.”

The biggest message Stuard wants to emphasize is effort and attitude in his camp. He wanted to leave kids with the message to control what you can control and not worry about everything else. Stuard knows a bit about that in his journey to the NFL, being one selection away from going undrafted.

It was Stuard’s first youth camp, so when it came time to lean on someone for advice Bucs receiver Mike Evans was one of the first people Stuard approached.

“I talked to Mike Evans a little bit,” Stuard. “He was a big help. He actually donated towards it a little bit. Mike Evans was probably the biggest help.”

Though Stuard also gave credit to his wife for having a big hand in putting together the event. As well as the Bucs and other sponsors, including hosts at the Jackson Heights Community Center for supplying the equipment and facility.