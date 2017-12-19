2-Point Conversion: Bucs Were Battered, Bruised And Beaten

Scott Reynolds

Scott Reynolds is in his 23rd year of covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the vice president, publisher and senior Bucs beat writer for PewterReport.com. Author of the popular SR’s Fab 5 column on Fridays, Reynolds oversees web development and forges marketing partnerships for PewterReport.com in addition to his editorial duties. A graduate of Kansas State University in 1995, Reynolds enjoys giving back to the community as the defensive line coach for his sons’ Pop Warner team, the South Pasco Predators. Reynolds can be reached at: [email protected]

12 Comments

  1. 1

    surferdudes

    Give the Bucs credit, they gave it their best shot, just wasn’t good enough.

  2. 2

    Morgan

    Back ups gave them a chance. No quit. Koetter hadn’t lost the team.

  3. 3

    Charlie C

    THIS team is still playing hard for its coach. This quarterback Is the most talented the Bucs have ever had, and may actually become the FIRST one in the HISTORY of the franchise to sign a second contract. Hopefully, ownership actually shows some patience, and we can keep a coach more than two years? Doubtful, but this Bucs fan is hopeful

  4. 4

    Mike.Seven

    This team reminds me of the Broadway play the producers, there are some good players on this team that want to win and give it there all ,.but the Managment and owners like in Mel Broks play may be trying as hard as they can to lose, they hire last 2 coaches that were coordinators for bad teams, it will be interesting if they replace Dirk with a coach that just came off playoff wins or another coordinator for a bad team. Take away the lost games from field goal kickers and Winstons bonehead plays and this team is in the hunt for playoffs. Instead, Bucs are in contention for the last place in NFC as San Fran is now wining and Giants have an easy game left. San Franciso hired to coach that ran the best offence in NFL last year and they seem to be on rebound, you would think a team ownership wanting to win would hire a coach with success in the background.
    Do not take away feeling this game was close as Falcons were playing flat thought they had a Bye yesterday turned out some of the Bucs did not get the message and made it close.

  5. 5

    fanofdabucs

    Firing the HC is just what typical gooberville fans want.

    Every 2 year’s you fire the coach and you can expect no continuity, no good coaches who want to come here and a losing culture.

    Dirk has had one good year and then this year happened. The blame should fall mainly on a terrible defense, bad kicking game to start the year and a boat load of injuries.

    Keep Dirk and give him another year to right the ship. This team, despite the idiot reporters, hasn’t quit on the coach.

  6. 6

    matador

    The main argument for keeping the coach, I think, is keepin JW in the same offensive system.

    But if the system isn’t good, why is that still desirable? I don’t hear anyone saying coach K does a good job taking advantage of our roster with creative personnel groupings, or play calling, or mid-game/second half adjustments.

    Why then would we not want to entrust JW’s continued development to someone more capable? Similarly why would we trust the OL (and by proxy JW’s health and part of his progression) to Licht given his failure to resource the OL since arriving?

    I was optimistic about coach K earlier, I wanted to believe, but haven’t seen anything suggesting he’s the best or right person for the job. The stakes are too high to stand pat and hope, hope is not a strategy.

  7. 7

    wnb0395

    I am very proud of our Boys. They played their hearts out. Even with the lack of talent we had on the field they almost pulled it out. Winston showed me he can be our QB if he can perform on a regular basis. I honestly would have rather had the loss so we can get the higher draft pick as long as our Bucs don’t quit.

  8. 8

    Horse

    Here comes a surprise! First time I have watched Monday Night Football this season and was very impressed with Gruden knowledge and energy. If he want to come to Tampa I’m all for it, but we should first find out before we let Koetter go. If he doesn’t want to coach this team then give Koetter another year. Smith has to go! No if and buts about it. Licht better draft 3 DL in rounds 1,2,3; I don’t care if we are reaching up on a couple of them as it’s not that important. Smith and DL is what is holding up this team. If Barber hadn’t fumbled and Murray made that FG we would have scored 31 points and that’s enough in the NFL if we have a some kind of a pass rush. Go bucs!

  9. 9

    bucballer

    Again I say…Welcome back Coach Gruden!

  10. 10

    Naplesfan

    Great performance by Jameis Winston. Saw him protect the ball (other than a fumble that the Bucs recovered) and make not only a lot of pass completions, but making some very nice touch passes too, which have not been part of his repertoir so far as a Buc. Now, let’s see some consistency at this level going forward!

    This team is pretty beat up right now, as obvious to all. And we’ve still got too very tough division games left to play. Looks like the practice squad is going to have to step up.

  11. 11

    Bob Will

    I think weather we keep Koetter is up to Gruden because if he says yes to the Buc’s I don’t think we can afford to pass. But before I hire another unproven product I stick with Koetter for another year, with one stipulation. I call him into the office and say Coach I want you to be with us next season but for that to happen our defensive coordinator is gone. We have had no defense all year and we need to try a different approach. If he is not willing to cut Mike Smith then we should fire them both. Mike Smith is a big anchor hanging around the neck of Koetter, defense cost him his job in Atlanta and is no better here. But to approach next season with exactly the same staff and same system and expect different results is insanity.

  12. 12

    Buc76

    It doesn’t matter how hard they played. This coaching staff is in over their heads. Look at our division. Back to back Super bowls and possibly 3 playoff teams this year. Koetter is outmatched and outclassed. What worried me was Gruden looked too big to come back to this team. He looks more Dallas or New York. Let’s hope the Winston thing wins him over and maybe the convenience of living here. He is going to want final say over the roster and Glazers will give him whatever he wants.

