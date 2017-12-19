Koetter: Two Bucs Players Moved To IR; More Coming

The day after one of the most injury-riddled football games we’ve seen in Tampa Bay, it was expected that there were going to be some season-ending announcements as Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter took to the podium for his next-day press conference following the loss to the Falcons.

Though he doesn’t know the full list of players whose seasons will be done following the Monday night game against Atlanta, Koetter did confirm to us on Tuesday that linebacker Ardarius Glanton and guard J.R. Sweezy are done for the year. Koetter added that Glanton had to have surgery late last night after being carted off the field in an air cast and that his injury was “significant,” perhaps lingering into next season.

Expect this list to grow even larger over the next day or two. Players like O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate, DeSean Jackson, Justin Evans and Ryan Smith were all banged up at some point in that game. Some were able to go back in, but others weren’t.