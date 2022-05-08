With the conclusion of the NFL Draft, the Bucs could now look to the free agency market once more. There is an advantage of waiting to sign free agents after the draft. It’s not just about knowing what needs your team still need to address, though that’s a plus. The moratorium for compensatory picks passed as well, meaning teams can now sign players without the risk of canceling out projected 2023 selections.

So, what would a renewed free agency push look like for Tampa Bay?

Well, looking at the Bucs’ roster as it’s constructed, there are still a few positions where they may look to upgrade or add a veteran presence to the mix. They aren’t flush with cap space, sitting at just over $12 million. But most remaining free agents are looking for one-year deals so they can enter free agency again next offseason. That’s where the Bucs have their secret weapon to deploy: Tom Brady. The chance to play with the G.O.A.T. and compete for a Super Bowl ring will trump money in some situations, especially with veteran players.

There are still some re-signings of their own they can make as well. The presumed return of Rob Gronkowski and the potential re-signing of Ndamukong Suh top the list. However, there are certainly players out there that could help the ball club this season as they compete for their second Lombardi Trophy in three years. Here, we’ll take a look at three players who could fit with the Bucs.

WR Keelan Cole

As far as the wide receiver position goes, there are a ton of bodies there. But are any of them the real answer as the No. 4 option? With the Bucs not drafting a wide receiver, some may assume they are content with the group they have. And although they did add three undrafted free agents to the receiver room, none fit the prototypical build they look for, as all three stand at 5-foot-9 or shorter. The rumors and fan excitement over possibly adding Julio Jones and Odell Beckham jr. will continue to swirl as well, but there’s possibly a better fit out there: Keelan Cole.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound receiver played for the Jets last season and finished with 28 receptions for 449 yards and a touchdown. He has inside and outside versatility and has averaged over 14 yards per catch throughout his five-year career. He’s also a chain mover, with 130 of his 187 catches going for first downs. He’s got good hands, runs clean routes and is a reliable target in the red zone, where he’s come up with 10 of his 13 career scores.

Other than his strong character, the biggest thing that makes him a Bucs fit is his excellent blocking skills. He made $5.5 million last season and could come at a much cheaper price tag this year, especially on a multi-year deal.

EDGE Trey Flowers

While the Bucs expect Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to step in as a full-time starter, having some veteran depth behind him would be valuable to the defense. While Anthony Nelson showed improvement last season, he’s in the final year of his deal. And Cam Gill hasn’t shown he’s ready for a bigger role, either. Bringing in a veteran presence in a rotational role would serve the Bucs well, as it would give them quality depth at the position as well as production and fresh legs.

Trey Flowers fills all those needs, assuming he can stay healthy. The 28-year-old signed a five-year, $90 million deal with the Lions in 2019, but was released in March in a cap-saving move. Health was a major factor in his three years with Detroit, but when he was on the field, he was still disruptive. Over three seasons, he posted 10.5 sacks and 27 quarterback hits with 97 tackles, including 12 for a loss. He was limited to just 12 games the past two seasons, but he had an 82.8 defensive grade in 2019 per PFF, when he played in 15 games.

While he mostly lined up outside, the 6-foot-2, 265-pounder also kicked inside quite a bit as well. That would give the Bucs even more versatility in their front seven. He is equally as strong in run defense as he is rushing the passer, but he’ll need to prove he can stay healthy over the course of a 17-game season. With that in mind, Flowers should come on a cheap one-year prove-it deal, making him an intriguing fit in Tampa Bay.

DT Sheldon Richardson

The hope is that Logan Hall will be ready to step in as a day-one starter for the Bucs. However, if he’s not ready, Richardson would provide insurance. Richardson’s best days might be behind him, but the nine-year pro can provide a versatile stop-gap option. He aligned in multiple spots for Minnesota last season and was still productive. If the Bucs cannot come to an agreement with Ndamukong Suh, Richardson can provide a stable veteran presence to keep legs fresh.

It’s also worth noting that, per PFF, he graded higher than Suh against both the run and pass last season. Richardson tallied four sacks, 22 pressures and 11 quarterback hits in 2021, playing 57% of snaps for the Vikings. He played mostly outside last season, but can play all over the line and give Todd Bowles a versatile chess piece to use. Bowles coached him in New York in 2015-16.

The 31-year old made $3.6 million last season, which is a far cry from the $9 million that Suh made. And Richardson may be willing to take less than what he made last year, whereas it appears Suh is not.