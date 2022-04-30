Logan Hall is the newest addition to the Bucs after Tampa Bay drafted him 33rd overall. He fills an open spot on the defensive line, but the amount of playing time he’ll get depends on a huge factor. Will the Bucs re-sign free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh or not?
Suh wants to be back, and the Bucs have interest as well. But neither side has been able to agree on a contract. With the selection of Hall, how much does this impact a return for the veteran defensive lineman?
“It won’t have any (impact),” head coach Todd Bowles said. “We need D-linemen, we like depth. We play a lot of people down there. And platoon a lot of people. It has no bearing on the other guys.”
When asked about what type of role Suh could have as a mentor to Hall, Bowles quickly pointed out that Suh is still not a member of the Bucs.
“Well, he is not on our team as of right now,” Bowles said. “So I can’t really say what it would be like to have him. I think the other guys in the room will manage (Hall) just as well. And if Suh were to come back, I’m sure he would fit in great too. So right now, just with the guys on the team that he’s going to be mentored by, that’s good enough.”
However, general manager Jason Licht didn’t sound like he was too optimistic on a quick signing. Despite leaving the door open, he phrased it in a way that made it seem like any possible deal was well down the road.
“We’re not shutting the door on that,” Licht said. “There’s a lot of injuries that happen throughout the year. We’re not putting all of our stock in the guys that we have right now. So I wouldn’t shut the door.”
I would welcome Suh back. Now with Hall in the mix the DL is looking pretty good.
I’m not liking the way Bowles and Licht sound. Not much respect given there. The DL is only upgraded if Suh is re-signed and Hall is in the rotation.
Characterizing That quote as disrespect is childish. The Bucs and Suh have no doubt talked at length about a resigning. You/we have no idea what was said in those discussions. So curb the tacky “disrespect” bit
Calling me childish for expressing a mild opinion on a message board? Yeah, I’m the one who’s childish. Enjoy your day! :)
Surely the Bucs still want him. But that doesn’t mean he wants to return to the Bucs, or to football. The hall pick does not affect suh
Actually Suh has already said he wants to return to the Bucs. They seem to be digging in at lower salary than last year and he’s not wanting to take lower salary. I’m not cap expert but they act like they are waiting to see if Gronk will come back and can only afford him or Suh and not both. Surely they could make room for both if they wanted to though.
All comes down to $$$$. Bucs want Suh but are they willing to pay $$$. No Way they intentionally risk this window trusting a Rook. Problem is they may be forced to gamble because of $$. FO new that they had to get younger & cheaper along the defensive line so Hall was the right pick. Maybe they figure out a way to bring Suh back after FA is over.
Trusting a rookie as one member of a 8-9 member squad of D linemen and edge rushers is certainly no riskier than trusting a rook – one Tristan Wirfs – to protect Tom Brady as one of 8 or 9 starters and rotational guys on the O line. Suh is good, but it comes down to money and the salary cap. Jason Licht has done damned well keeping as much of the core team from last year together, while replacing some good players with other good players. Todd Bowles is right – right now Suh is not a Buc. The… Read more »
You speak as if Tristan Wirfs is your average everyday player! Got news for you the Bucs have been looking for Tristan since before he was born. I won’t bore you with all the candidates but here are a few: Kevin Pamphile, Chris Colmer, Lance Nimmo, Kenyatta Walker, Jerry Wunsch, Chris Denman etc. Rookies come & Go but Generational Talents are once in lifetime!
Bucs on the Clock! I suspect Licht “double dips” to select DT Perrion Winfrey. Between Hall & Winfrey the hope is that they’ll fill the Suh void.
Winfrey would be a nice RD4 first pick but we’ll see. Hard to see him as a starter or even impact rotational player. DT Jones out of UConn would have been a better fit. And either way, bringing Suh back would be great to mentor new guys.
Yeah Agree! I look at these 4th rd picks as more developmental types more than anything else. But sometimes you can get lucky and find a Grady Jarrett sitting there to boost your roster up for multiple years. Its why I’m in favor of BPA versus drafting for need which Licht is clearly doing because its too difficult to replace “special talent” like Suh while blinded by Need.
Guys! Our DL is not as good without Suh. He is still a guy offenses have to account for. He doesn’t get hurt. He’s still an intimidator. We cannot depend on Nunez and Hall to fill his role. And vita gets hurt every year. Remember many times these young Dlinemen aren’t able to make an impact during their rookie seasons.
Can’t pay Suh full time $ for part time work. Hope they get the big fella signed.
He won’t be part time. No one on this roster is moving him from his roll.
Suh is a must-have for next year. Stalwart, never misses a game, brings the nasty every time
They should bring Suh back regardless.. He must want more than we want to pay..
I already see differences between how Bowles and Arians communicate in public with their guys. I will enjoy the process of getting used to Bowles’ approach. I think Suh doesn’t need money. He has made plenty and I think he will become super rich after football with his other pursuits. I hope he feels up to playing one more season for one more ring. Hall can’t replace Suh completely so I think we will pursue acquiring additional quality defensive line help next year. Would love to see two more people, one at IDL and the other at Edge. Meanwhile, we… Read more »