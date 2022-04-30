Logan Hall is the newest addition to the Bucs after Tampa Bay drafted him 33rd overall. He fills an open spot on the defensive line, but the amount of playing time he’ll get depends on a huge factor. Will the Bucs re-sign free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh or not?

Suh wants to be back, and the Bucs have interest as well. But neither side has been able to agree on a contract. With the selection of Hall, how much does this impact a return for the veteran defensive lineman?

“It won’t have any (impact),” head coach Todd Bowles said. “We need D-linemen, we like depth. We play a lot of people down there. And platoon a lot of people. It has no bearing on the other guys.”

When asked about what type of role Suh could have as a mentor to Hall, Bowles quickly pointed out that Suh is still not a member of the Bucs.

“Well, he is not on our team as of right now,” Bowles said. “So I can’t really say what it would be like to have him. I think the other guys in the room will manage (Hall) just as well. And if Suh were to come back, I’m sure he would fit in great too. So right now, just with the guys on the team that he’s going to be mentored by, that’s good enough.”

However, general manager Jason Licht didn’t sound like he was too optimistic on a quick signing. Despite leaving the door open, he phrased it in a way that made it seem like any possible deal was well down the road.

“We’re not shutting the door on that,” Licht said. “There’s a lot of injuries that happen throughout the year. We’re not putting all of our stock in the guys that we have right now. So I wouldn’t shut the door.”