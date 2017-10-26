3 Things We Learned From One Buc: Starters Play Time In Question

Thursday is the final day that we, as the media, get to talk some of the Bucs’ coordinators during the week. So, that means that Thursdays are truly the transition days where we ask our final questions about the Buffalo game and then turn the page with the rest of the team to the Carolina game.

With a second day of practice in the books, we got a better look at what the Bucs’ active roster may look like this weekend with some starter implications on both sides of the ball.

Here are the three things we learned on Thursday.

Injury Update

Cornerbacks Robert McClain and Brent Grimes once again did not practice on Thursday. McClain is still going through the NFL’s concussion protocol from a hit he took during the Bills game and Grimes remained sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Grimes says he is hopeful that he will play on Sunday, but he did miss a game earlier this year against Minnesota due to a shoulder injury. So, we wouldn’t call him a guarantee to play.

On the other side of the ball, quarterback Jameis Winston did not throw for the second day in a row. Head coach Dirk Koetter confirmed to us that he didn’t suffer any set backs to his shoulder, but that they’re just going through the same schedule they did last week since his shoulder did not limit him at all due to how they went about things.

Winston is an Eagles Fan

Winston said he's just a fan of football. Loves the Eagles in particular. Said it's fun watching them, and it pushes him to be that good. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) October 26, 2017

When Winston was at the podium, he gave the media a few updates on his shoulder, he talked about the Bills game and even got into some Carolina Panthers previews, too.

But, the interesting thing we heard from Winston this morning was that he’s a big Eagles fan. Some people already knew this, but it is unique of Winston to say this. He said that he loves watching them play, and is inspired by their success. He says that watching them play well only motivates him to want to be on that level with that success.

No Training Wheels

Koetter said they won’t limit Winston from rolling out of pocket. Says Jameis will play his game but they have worked to reduce hits. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) October 26, 2017

Speaking of Winston and his shoulder, during Koetter’s press conference, the coach was asked whether or not Winston’s injury outside of the pocket changed what they were going to do with him, maybe with less designed roll outs or bootlegs.

Koetter said that, there will be no change. He basically said that football is football and whether it was by design or scramble, situations like that could happen any time. He said they’ll continue to call the plays they think can have the most success, whatever it is they are.