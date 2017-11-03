4 Things We Learned From One Buc 11-3

Friday is the big day.

It’s the final day to hear from head coach Dirk Koetter about any last-minute changes the team might be making for their game on Sunday, and it’s also when the injury report gets down to business.

These are the four things we learned from One Buc on Friday.

Final Injury Report

#Bucs CB Brent Grimes once again not at practice today. Everyone else seems good to go. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 3, 2017

Though the weather was great outside, the Bucs took the opportunity to practice in their indoor practice facility this morning to try to better simulate the dome atmosphere they’ll be facing on Sunday in New Orleans.

As for the players participating, Josh Robinson, Kwon Alexander, Adam Humphries, Robert McClain and Jameis Winston were all good to go.

Brent Grimes, however, was not. He was on the sidelines, and will miss Sunday’s game.

New Additions

#Bucs practicing in their indoor facility today. A few additions since we were last here. Bleachers and floating goal posts are two of them. pic.twitter.com/DgEeS0N4oa — PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 3, 2017

With the media being allowed in the indoor facility today, we got to see some of the new additions they’ve made since the last time we were in there a few weeks ago.

One of the new things they added is bleachers all the way up one sideline and one end zone for the fans to sit in during training camp. The fans are really going to love this place when it’s all finished.

Koetter on Winston

Koetter on Winston's week of preparation: pic.twitter.com/saYAmhOsdp — PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 3, 2017

Friday marked the third day in a row that quarterback Jameis Winston was throwing at practice, something that hasn’t happened since before he got hurt in Week 6.

As opposed to going through just “mental reps,” Winston was able to get live reps in all week, and Koetter was pleased with how he looked.

An Interesting Connection Between Koetter and Deshaun Watson

Koetter was asked ab Deshaun Watson. Watson was a ball boy for him & Smith in ATL when DW was in HS. Said it's hard, Watson's a great kid. pic.twitter.com/y7OrI1dnj7 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) November 3, 2017

After practice, Koetter was asked a question about rookie sensation and Houston Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson, tearing his ACL.

The answer he gave surprised even the person asking the question (Jenna Laine).

Koetter told us that back when he and coach Mike Smith were both in Atlanta with the Falcons, Watson was actually a ball boy for them. Watson is from Georgia, and at that time was in high school.

Koetter noted that Watson is a great kid and that it’s hard to see him go down, but also made sure to mention that he has all the faith in the world that he can come back from this injury because of who he knows Watson is.