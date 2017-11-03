Fifth Down With J.R. Sweezy: Gerald, Fergie And King Tut?

Pewter Report debuted a new season-long weekend feature last season called Fifth Down that showcased some of the Bucs players each week to reveal what they are like off of the football field. We decided to bring it back for 2017 and this week in The Fifth Down we spoke with with guard J.R. Sweezy.



Question: Who has been the toughest player you’ve faced in the NFL or college?

Answer: “Gerald McCoy. I felt that before I got here and now.”



Question: If stranded on a deserted island with a teammate, who would it be?

Answer: “That’s a tough one. Who is the most resourceful guy? (Leonard Wester raises his hand and says, ‘I know how to kill, I know how to start fires and all the that stuff’). Okay Leonard Wester.”

Question: Who is your celebrity crush?



Answer: “I used to have a crush on Fergie, but she has kind of fallen off. But Fergie.”

Which deceased person would you like to bring back to have dinner with?

Answer: “Maybe like King Tut or something. To ask him what the world was like back then.”

Question: What is the worst song that you could possibly get stuck in your head?

Answer: “I have a bunch of them. My daughter is going through the whole kid movie phase so I have a lot of them . Every Frozen song gets stuck in my head.”

