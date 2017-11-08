4 Things We Learned From One Buc 11-8

Wednesday was no shortage of important news when it came to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their short-term, as well as long-term, future. The media was given a surprise press conference with quarterback Jameis Winston, and we quickly learned why his press conference was moved up a day (he’s usually on Thursday).

These were the four things we learned from One Buc on Wednesday.

Winston Sees Surgery Specialist

Oh boy… Per the Pensacola News Journal, #Bucs QB Jameis Winston visited Dr. James Andrews yesterday. — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) November 8, 2017

Right before Winston’s press conference, the media had learned that Winston saw orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola earlier this week. So, the first question for Winston during his availability was about the visit.

Winston confirmed to the media that he did, in fact, visits Dr. Andrews’ office yesterday to discuss what might need to be done about his shoulder. Right now there is no kind of surgery scheduled, however, Winston visiting raises some concern about how serious things may be.

For now, he’ll just give it rest.

Injury Report

#Bucs CB Brent Grimes is back at practice today. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 8, 2017

#Bucs OTs Donovan Smith and Demar Dotson are not practicing today. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 8, 2017

In addition to Winston being sidelined, the Bucs’ starting offensive tackles Demar Dotson and Donovan Smith were both wearing bucket hats and not a Buccaneer helmet at practice on Wednesday. It was expected that Smith would be missing or limited for at least the start of the week after his knee injury took him out of the second half of the Saints game, but we’ll have to see if he can go at all this week before the Jets game.

In some good news, starting cornerback Brent Grimes was back at practice today. He wasn’t able to practice at all last week due to a shoulder injury, and was held out of the Saints game. It’s good to have him out there so early in the week.

Evans’ Replacement

#Bucs announce that they've promoted WR Freddie Martino from the practice squad in place of the suspended Mike Evans. — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) November 8, 2017

On Monday we learned that Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans was going to be suspended by the league for his altercation with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore this weekend. After his appeal was eventually denied, the Bucs decided to bring wide receiver Freddie Martino up from the practice squad to take Evans’ spot this week.

Though Martino will take Evans’ spot on the active roster, it will likely be rookie wide receiver Chris Godwin who takes Evans’ place on the field.

Koetter Chimes In On Winston’s Shoulder

Koetter: Dr. James Andrews has been involved in this since Winston got hurt in Week 6 pic.twitter.com/WMC9c6671a — PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 8, 2017

Head coach Dirk Koetter chimed in on the update with Winston’s shoulder and told the media that this meeting with Dr. James Andrews wasn’t due to anything new and that Winston has been talking to and in contact with the surgeon since the injury happened – this was just the first time he’s gone to see him in person.

Even if Winston doesn’t get surgery, we still think there’s a chance he doesn’t play the rest of the season. The next few game results of the team could tell that tale.