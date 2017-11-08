Winston Visits Dr. Andrews For Consultation On Shoulder

Earlier this week we were informed that Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston would be out for the next couple of week due to his shoulder injury.

On Wednesday, we found out that he went and visited the well-known athletic surgeon Dr. James Andrews to look at his shoulder following the team shutting him down temporarily – for now.

Oh boy… Per the Pensacola News Journal, #Bucs QB Jameis Winston visited Dr. James Andrews yesterday. — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) November 8, 2017

Winston confirms that the vist to Dr. Andrews did happen yesterday. — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) November 8, 2017

Winston's visit to Dr. James Andrews was simply a consultation, which is common, I'm told. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) November 8, 2017

Dr. Andrews is an orthopedic surgeon. He is a surgeon for knee, elbow, and shoulder injuries and is a specialist in repairing damaged ligaments.

Anytime a player visits Dr. Andrews, it’s usually not a good thing. Any work by Dr. Andrews, while one of the best, is usually for some form of major surgery, one that would shut Winston down for the year.

That might be the case anyways, even if he doesn’t need surgery, but if the situation is to the point where he needed to go in even for a visit, that’s not a good sign.