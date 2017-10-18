5 Things We Learned From One Buc 10-18

Even though we as members of the media get the chance to talk to Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter on Monday following the games, the real first media day is Wednesday. That’s the first day we have to get in front of the players, the coach and the coordinators.

When it comes to media availability following losses like the one the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, days like today are important to gauge mood, morale, changes and how the team is looking forward.

These are the five things we learned from One Buc on Wednesday.

Winston Down; Griffin Returns

Fitzpatrick taking reps with the first team. No throwing for Winston, but Griffin is back throwing (can't play in the game). pic.twitter.com/vPjvleglVp — PewterReport (@PewterReport) October 18, 2017

Even beyond the unfortunate final score, the biggest loss for the Buccaneers on Sunday was with their starting quarterback, Jameis Winston, who had to leave the game because of a shoulder injury.

It was later confirmed that Winston had an AC sprain in his throwing shoulder. He was considered “day-to-day,” which is certainly better than it could have been. He was out at practice today, but was not throwing. We will have to wait to see if he throws at any point this week to be ready for Sunday. For now, Ryan Fitzpatrick took the reps with the first team.

On another note, Ryan Griffin returned to practice for the first time today, but he is not eligible to return to a game until November. So, all he can do is practice.

As of right now, Adam Humphries is the team’s emergency quarterback.

Hargreaves Admits Struggles

#Bucs DC Mike Smith speaking on the concerns he has about CB Vernon Hargreaves: pic.twitter.com/gw7IxXDscB — PewterReport (@PewterReport) October 18, 2017

Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves has been the topic of discussion for most of the start of this season, and those voices got louder with another poor performance by him on Sunday.

On Monday, Koetter said they are “extremely” concerned with the play of Hargreaves, and defensive coordinator, Mike Smith, echoed that sentiment today, in different words. Smith said that it’s something that must be addressed and figured out and that it’s their job as coaches to do so.

Hargreaves was asked what he thought of Koetter saying he's concerned: "He should be… I gotta go out and make plays." pic.twitter.com/lhLYOkBqBM — Trev-OR-Treat 👻🎃 (@TampaBayTre) October 18, 2017

Hargreaves doesn’t talk to the media too often, but he stuck around his locker today to answer the firing squad of questions he knew would be waiting for him.

Hargreaves owned up to his poor performances to start this season, saying things like, “[The coaches] should be concerned. I’m not making plays, I’m not producing.”

Hargreaves may know he’s not getting it done, but next he has to figure out how to get it done. Perhaps that involves some shifting of the defense, but whatever it is, it needs to get better.

Fitzpatrick Nullifies “QB Controversy”

#Bucs QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: This is 100 percent Jameis' team. If I go out there, I don't want to let him down. pic.twitter.com/xmCwUYGcZ8 — PewterReport (@PewterReport) October 18, 2017

After coming in for Winston in the second quarter, Fitzpatrick went on to throw for 290 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. At the end of the game, the score was just a one-score game. That led people to wonder if Fitzpatrick can run the offense better than Winston.

Today, though he did say he’s always preparing as if he’s going to be called upon to start, Fitzpatrick said this is, “100 percent Jameis’ team.” He went on to say that he respects Winston so much that when he thinks about starting in his place, he just doesn’t want to let Winston down.

McCoy: It Was Like a Boxing Match

Gerald McCoy on the Arizona game: It was a boxing match. We got punched in the face, and didn't respond until the round was over. pic.twitter.com/Wl91QAGooc — PewterReport (@PewterReport) October 18, 2017

As you would expect, most of the players weren’t too excited to talk about the thrashing that took place on Sunday in their defeat to the Cardinals, but, alas, they are the professionals and that’s part of the gig.

Captain and team leader, Gerald McCoy, said it was like a boxing match where they got hit hard right off the bat, but waited until after the round was over to respond.

He said that can’t be. “We have to fight back right away.”

Evans: We’re Been Here Before

#Bucs WR Mike Evans: "We've been here before. We're not going to act like we haven't." pic.twitter.com/E4gqCDNFNQ — PewterReport (@PewterReport) October 18, 2017

When asked about the current morale of the team and what the mindset of the guys is this week after falling to 2-3 on the season, star wide receiver Mike Evans calmly said, “we’ve been here before.”

The Bucs were 3-5 before they went on the five-game win streak that propelled them to a 9-7 record in 2016, and though they’d rather not fall in that 3-5 hole again, they know that each week is a new week to right the ship of a season.

Now that ship has its sights on Buffalo and the Bills.