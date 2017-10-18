Just Grillin Pewter Player Of The Week: LB David

Just Grillin sponsors PewterReport.com’s Pewter Player of the Week, which is given to Tampa Bay’s MVP as selected by the PewterReport.com staff every week following the most recent game.

Just Grillin Pewter Player Of The Week – LB Lavonte David

After suffering a sprained ankle in the waning moments of Tampa Bay’s 34-17 loss at Minnesota, linebacker Lavonte David missed the next two games before returning to action in Arizona on Sunday. David returned to the starting lineup with a vengeance in the Bucs’ 38-33 loss to the Cardinals, recording only three tackles, but forcing two fumbles, including one he returned 21 yards for a touchdown to pull within 11 points, 31-20, in the fourth quarter.

“We can’t spot a team 31 points like coach said and then try come back in the second half,” David said. “That’s impossible. It’s the NFL. You can’t do that.

“It felt great to be back out there with my teammates, fly around, play football and play the game that I love. It wasn’t the return that I wanted but it’s something to build on.”

The touchdown was David’s third of his career and the first fumble recovery for a touchdown of his career. David has 14 forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries in his six years in Tampa Bay. David has 19 tackles on the season.

