NFL Franchise Tag Designation Period Now Open

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at mark@pewterreport.com

    A list of what the franchise tags were for 2016

    Quarterback: $19.953 million
    Defensive end: $15.701 million
    Wide Receiver: $14.599 million
    Linebacker: $14.129 million
    Cornerback: $13.952 million
    Offensive line: $13.706 million
    Defensive tackle: $13.615 million
    Running back: $11.789 million
    Safety: $10.806 million
    Tight End: $9.118 million
    Kicker/Punter: $4.599 million

    Projected 2017 Franchise Tag Numbers

    Quarterback $21,588,870
    Defensive end $16,988,266
    Wide receiver $15,795,917
    Linebacker $15,287,383
    Cornerback $15,095,872
    Offensive linemen $14,829,703
    Defensive tackle $14,770,194
    Running back $12,755,536
    Safety $11,691,943
    Tight end $9,865,550
    Kicker/Punter $4,946,841

    Source: ESPN senior writer John Clayton

      Mark, I think you should franchise tag Macabee for his statistical contributions to PR over the years.

        Good point! Mac we will pay you the Top 5 average of all board and story commenters. What is the average of $0.00? Plus a 15% raise on top of that. But as a tagged reader, you can’t go to Joe Something or other dot com.

          Lol. Nuff said. I accept and I would like to donate all my earnings to the Retired Beat Writers of America! Just an old guy with too much time on his hands and Google is my best friend! Ha! Ha!

    I enjoy your work macabee. Well worth the price of admission.

