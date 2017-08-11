BREAKING NEWS: GRUDEN SAYS HE WANTS TO COACH AGAIN
Aguayo Struggles As Bucs Fall To Bengals In Preseason Opener 23-12

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

  1. 1

    Alldaway 2.0

    Backup DL and OL was iffy.

    Reedy has the edge from the rest of the WRS at the bottom of the depth chart.

    Winston looks good in an up temp short passing game.

    All RBs impressive upfield running.

    Rickey Bullough stood out along with VH3, McDonald, Spence and K. Alexander.

    Fitz struggled a lot while Griffin with protection was on point.

    Anger MVP for sure.

    Aguayo…just sad.

    Evans had a mixed bag with some good open field tackles but missed a tackle and some assignments.

    Beckwith with two decent tackles going downhill but disappeared for rest of game and his lack of foot speed showed on that screen.

    Austin Johnson vs Alan Cross is a battle that is heating up.

  2. 2

    macabee

    Will the Bucs wait for the next Hardknocks to do Aguayo or will they do him on the plane tonight? Lol. Ok. Just kidding, but not the opening premiere that I expected. This is the first preseason game but there is still an awful lot of work to be done. I’m relieved in a way because I’m now going to ignore the hype and set reasonable expectations for my team. Go Bucs!

  3. 3

    Dman

    A lot of rust all the way around except Anger. That guy is amazing.

    Jameis looked good, more patient, a little more accurate [not the high throws]

    D line was out of position all night – hoping its more scheme than being dominated.

    WR’s and RB’s all looked good. Even Charles Simms.

    Not sure what we can say about Arguyo… you want to pull for the guy but he’s got to come through and he’s just not.

    Impressed with Beckwith and Bullough. That Beckwith is even on the field after ACL surgery in late Nov 2016 is incredible. He looked a half step slow at times but I’ll give him a few months to get his wheels back. And Bullough seemed to get guys in the right place.

    Fitzpatrick looked awful. Wanted him to be the vet on the bench to help Jameis, but god forbid we actually need him to play.

    And Ryan Smith looked flat out fast.

