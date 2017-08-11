BREAKING NEWS: GRUDEN SAYS HE WANTS TO COACH AGAIN
SR’s Fab 5: Godwin To Star In Bucs Preseason; Benenoch The Future At OT

About the author

Scott Reynolds

Scott Reynolds is in his 23rd year of covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the vice president, publisher and senior Bucs beat writer for PewterReport.com. Author of the popular SR's Fab 5 column on Fridays, Reynolds oversees web development and forges marketing partnerships for PewterReport.com in addition to his editorial duties. A graduate of Kansas State University in 1995, Reynolds enjoys giving back to the community as the defensive line coach for his sons' Pop Warner team, the South Pasco Predators. Reynolds can be reached at: [email protected]

4 Comments

  1. 1

    wnb0395

    Great Read as allows Scott. So the big question we will find out tonight is, Is Godwin really that good or are our DBs really that average. I cant wait for tonight.

  2. 2

    Destino102

    I don’t watch College Football too much. Just follow my team and know about big names on the other top teams. I didn’t even know who Chris Godwin was until Pewter Report did a feature on him before we even drafted him. Hopefully he turns into everything we hope he can be and more, and aslo stays in Pewter and Red.

  3. 3

    Alldaway 2.0

    Griffin has always looked good in practice but for some reason he breaks down in game situations. If he plays in games like how he practices then I think he has #2 spot locked down.

    Tonight I am eager to see the LB, TE, WR, DL DB, KR/PR, and Kicker battles play out.

    Also looking forward to seeing the progress that McNichols and Barber have made. And also to see if Sims has recovered and can be a weapon as a gadget play like he was two seasons ago. This is because, Koetter talks highly of Sims as an explosive player so I am rooting for him to return to form.

    I will also be looking at Winston to see what progress he has made as a quick, three step rhythm passer and where he needs room for improvement (probably screen game).

    And finally a look at the OL in live game situations against a Bengals defensive line that is quality and deep. Pass pro for this line is going to be just as vital as the push at the LOS.

  4. 4

    thewbacca

    We know that Jameis is a risk taker and does not give up when a play breaks down. If Godwin can improvise and earn the qb’s trust, that should be an awesome thing for this offense. Sounds like they are cut from the same cloth!

