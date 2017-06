After signing Washington defensive tackle Chris Baker earlier today, the expectation of Bucs DT Akeem Spence being brought back as well became slim.

Shortly after the announced signing of Baker, Spence posted this tweet, thanking his teammates, coaches and the organization for his time in Tampa Bay.

Following Spence’s post, it was made public that he will be headed to the Detroit Lions on a three-year, $10.5 million deal.