Bucs Make It Official: Sign DeSean Jackson To A Three-Year Deal

36 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of Destino102

    Destino102

    I like the signing, but feel like we over paid. Not that his production hasn’t been there, but he is north of 30.

    1. 1.1
      Profile photo of Naplesfan

      Naplesfan

      Only $20 M guaranteed and 3 years, probably at least a little back end weighted average of around $10-11M per year guaranteed. Pending receipt of details.

      Not an overpayment at all for his production. His teammate Pierre Garcon, who had basically the same yardage but less on explosive plays – which is precisely what Coach Koetter says we both need and have lacked – as DJax last season got $16M guaranteed in just the first year.

      1. 1.1.1
        Profile photo of wnb0395

        wnb0395

        I think it is a little steep also considering for 2 mil more we could have had Jefferys. WRs tend to decline rapidly after 30 which is how old Jackson is. Garcon is making just over 9 mil a season compared to Jackson who is making close to 12 mil a season. That 2.5 mil difference is big when considering they had almost the exact same production. Its a lot smarter to give more of the guaranteed money up front so you can cut them in a season or 2 with no cap penalty if production declines. I would have preferred D-Jax contract be the same. Plus Garcon hasn’t missed a game since 2012 and Jackson has missed 13 games in that span. I am def happy with the signing, just wish we didn’t pay so much. Hopefully Jackson will defy father time and have 3 great seasons. Only time will tell.

        1. 1.1.1.1
          Profile photo of Brobear

          Brobear

          We could have gotten Jefferys for one year…and then have to pay him double what we’re giving Desean to get him to stay. Desean was the better move. It’s clear we wanted to go after speed and not another big semi slow guy. While it is a lot of money, we have the cap room and it fills a large need on our offense.

          1. 1.1.1.1.1
            Profile photo of wnb0395

            wnb0395

            We could have gotten Jeffrey for multiple years but no team wanted to risk multiple years with his past. That’s why he settled for a 1 year deal to prove himself. We def could have gotten him for 2 or 3 years around 14 mil a year, which would be equivalent to 15 mil a year in philly when you factor in no state taxes in Florida. Even if Jeffery has a pro bowl season, there is no way Jeffrey makes more than 16 mil a year next year. I think an extra 2-3 mil a year is worth a pro bowler and legit #1 WR opposite Evans. Jeffery is young and still has 3-5 good seasons left where as Jackson has 1-2. Jeffery’s potential is just so much higher than Jackson. Could you imagine if we signed jeffery instead of Jackson and then drafted Ross for speed out of the slot. Our offense would have been top 3. Only time can tell, Maybe Jackson will stay healthy and have 3 great years and Jeffery will get suspended again.

  2. 2
    Profile photo of cgmaster27

    cgmaster27

    ABout what I expected the Bucs to pay for him. It’s a short deal and 20 mill is probably pro rated over the first two years as in Bucs fashion. He probably won’t see that third year. We have speed and we needed it.. But I don’t think this will deter the Bucs from drafting a receiver either. Zay Jones is one who could be a good pickup in the 3rd and learn from DeSean and Big Mike. Let’s just hope Jackson brings a positive attitude and good work ethic , cause his talent is there. If we get three years like we got out of Mr. Galloway when we signed him, I’ll say it was worth every penny.

    1. 2.1
      Profile photo of 76Buc

      76Buc

      I thought $30-33 M. A little steep, but okay.

    2. 2.2
      Profile photo of J.A.S.H.E.R.

      J.A.S.H.E.R.

      Yes to Zay Jones as our #4 WR, that guy is going to be a very good pro

    3. 2.3
      Profile photo of wnb0395

      wnb0395

      I think we will still draft a WR in the first round. With Philly signing 2 WRs, I don’t see them taking a WR in round 1. I think Cook will be gone and Tenn will take OJ Howard. We will have our pick of Corey Davis or John Ross. As much as I like Ross Speed, I really like Davis skill set and think he would be a legitimate #1 WR eventually. Unless Cook falls to us at 19, I am all for us drafting a WR or TE round 1, Mixon round 2, and a WR or TE round 3 maybe Butt TE if we go WR in round 1.

      1. 2.3.1
        Profile photo of magoobee

        magoobee

        If you go back and look at Washington games, you will see Ross had empty production. More a function of that offense. I predict Davis will be the best WR from this draft but he is a work in progress. So I’m looking 3 years out.

  3. 3
    Profile photo of 76Buc

    76Buc

    Great news! However, this is the perennial mash unit known as the Bucs. My hope is that he is not hamstrung by hamstring injuries and misses 11 games.

    1. 3.1
      Profile photo of BucWild02

      BucWild02

      Even if he is healthy, temper expectations. 50 catches, 1000 yards, 4 tDs seems to be his sweet spot and with Mike Evans on the other side, that is just fine.

      1. 3.1.1
        Profile photo of 76Buc

        76Buc

        Yep.

  4. 4
    Profile photo of GoldonAges

    GoldonAges

    Great signing. We had to pay him what he wanted. Now let’s add Dalvin Cook.

    1. 4.1
      Profile photo of 76Buc

      76Buc

      Who?

    2. 4.2
      Profile photo of BucWild02

      BucWild02

      Instead of Cook, I would rather the Bucs add Stanford RB Christian Mccaffery. He’s a game changer from 4 spots: RB, WR, PR, KR

  5. 5
    Profile photo of makski

    makski

    OMG !! It’s like I just died and went to heaven! I can’t believe we actually got both Jackson and Baker! It looks like players might actually start to want to come to Tampa Bay and help right our ship! We are well on our way and hopefully we can get a couple more mid-tier FA’s to join us on our way to the playoffs. I think the coaching staff and Jameis Winston are really going to make it easier to acquire additional talent. Players actually want to come here now and that helps so much during this process. Now, we just need some more Safety depth and maybe an average priced TE to be a depth player. We have Brate and will hopefully draft another.

  6. 6
    Profile photo of Horse

    Horse

    I’m good with it as the contract was reasonable. Go Bucs.

  7. 7
    Profile photo of Matthew

    Matthew

    Perfect length for Jackson. Now it is time to target Carlos Henderson, Zay Jones or JuJu Smith-Schuster in round 2.

    1. 7.1
      Profile photo of Naplesfan

      Naplesfan

      I’d rather see us get any of Davis, Ross, Williams, or Howard in Round 1 instead.

      DJax isn’t a long term solution, and this isn’t a long term contract. Best to hire his understudy now (which would be either Davis or Ross), much as Mike Evans had VJax as his mentor. It certainly helped out Mike – he has repeatedly praised the leadership and savvy of VJax.

      1. 7.1.1
        Profile photo of Matthew

        Matthew

        I would love all 4 of those guys but it is possible none of them fall to us, however it is likely at least one will fall. I am honestly warming up to David Njoku out of Miami too.

        1. 7.1.1.1
          Profile photo of Naplesfan

          Naplesfan

          It’s fabulously cool to have choices, and a viable chance to nab at least one of the above, including Njoku.

      2. 7.1.2
        Profile photo of WiltheBrewer

        WiltheBrewer

        Agreed that DJax is not the long term solution, but having a proven NFL speed guy is nice to have if one of those receivers turns out to be the next Dexter Jackson for the Bucs.

  8. 8
    Profile photo of SaskBucs

    SaskBucs

    What a great opening to the 2017 season! I, like most of you have concerns about DJax staying healthy but you have to be excited about this. He can top 1000 again in 12-13 games. Baker seems like a legit player for that Dline. I know McDonald and others have looked promising but I think Baker in the middle with McCoy finally gives the Bucs that middle push we have missed.

    Two big needs addressed and it really opened up the draft strategy. A stud for the secondary and a couple more weapons, all of a sudden this team is pretty strong top to bottom. Exciting times!

  9. 9
    Profile photo of jongruden

    jongruden

    Great signs so far now draft OJ Howard and make this offense scary good, draft Mixon or Foreman in 2nd round for rb position

    1. 9.1
      Profile photo of 76Buc

      76Buc

      So good Jonnny G! Agree completely.

  10. 10
    Profile photo of Buc 1976

    Buc 1976

    Well JW He got his MAN! So I hope we can block long enough to get the ball to him and NOT OVERTHROW him very much. As far as the draft goes REALLY hope we can get OJH in round one he would help the passing game and running game. If Mixon is still on the board rd.2 take him,I know he has off field issues and not defending them but I really think he learned a valuable lesson!!

    1. 10.1
      Profile photo of 76Buc

      76Buc

      Mixon has a terrible left.

  11. 11
    Profile photo of Naplesfan

    Naplesfan

    Bucs GM Jason Licht on signing DeSean Jackson:
    Per Jenna Laine at espn.com:

    “It is rare to find a player in free agency with the combination of speed and natural playmaking ability of a DeSean Jackson. DeSean is a smart, gifted athlete who has averaged more than 17 yards per reception throughout his nine-year career and brings the type of veteran experience and deep threat receiving ability that will have an immediate impact on our offense.”

    Statement from Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter:

    “DeSean is exactly the type of dynamic playmaker we have been targeting for our offense. Desean brings a veteran presence and a big-play mentality that fits in perfectly with our offensive philosophy. He is a tough-minded competitor who has the game-breaking speed and pass-catching ability that stretches the defense and creates matchup problems.”

  12. 12
    Profile photo of LVBUC2

    LVBUC2

    How much did we pay for the other V Jackson who didn’t play last year and how old was he. DJ was had at a good price.

  13. 13
    Profile photo of fredster

    fredster

    I like it! This really makes a huge difference for our offense immediately. If he stays healthy he has easy 2-3 years before declining much IMO.

  14. 14
    Profile photo of VTBucs

    VTBucs

    For you all worried if DJax loses a step, he could still move to a slot receiver if that happens. We haven’t seen speed like this since Galloway!!!! And that was a long time ago!

    1. 14.1
      Profile photo of wnb0395

      wnb0395

      Jackson will never move to the slot. Jackson hates going across the middle of the field, that’s why he rarely does it. It would be nice to have him in the slot but he is to fragile to play slot.

    2. 14.2
      Profile photo of Naplesfan

      Naplesfan

      DJax will slow down eventually … but Galloway was older when he first signed with the Bucs than DJax will be at the opening of the last season in this contract … and Galloway was burner and our most productive WR in his time here.

  15. 15
    Profile photo of magoobee

    magoobee

    Key here is that Winston needs to get better at throwing the long ball because that is all Djax is good for. Also Djax better move here ASAP to start working with Winston.

  16. 16
    Profile photo of Garv

    Garv

    Can’t argue this signing. Team need, reasonable price and DeSean is obviously glad to be here. I think DeSean working with Jameis will helps Jameis’ long ball accuracy. Fact is, the Buccaneers are going all out to win now and the players and fans know it. Exciting times!!!

