The Bucs are after their second Super Bowl victory in three years and have a roster brimming with talent. Loaded with All-Pro and Pro Bowl caliber players, including a few future Hall of Famers, how do they rank among themselves?

Here’s my Top 10 rankings of the current players on the Bucs roster.

1) QB Tom Brady

What isn’t there to say about Brady? The Bucs quarterback has done it all in his career. Seven Super Bowls, multiple NFL MVP awards and nearly every major statistical record, at age 44 he’s still playing at the highest level. A finalist for the MVP award last season, Brady amassed 5,316 passing yards, 43 touchdown and just 12 interceptions. Not only is he the best player on the Bucs, he’s still one of the best players in the entire league.

2) RT Tristan Wirfs

In just two seasons Wirfs has developed into one of the top offensive lineman in the league. The Bucs’ only first-team All-Pro selection in 2021 has been a force on the field. He’s held his own against some of the NFL’s fiercest pass rushers, allowing just three sacks in his two-year career. While he doesn’t play the most flashiest of positions, his consistency since coming in as a rookie has vaulted him to the top of the list when it comes to the current roster.

3) WR Mike Evans

Evans is one of the most prolific wide receivers in the league. Over his eight years with the Bucs, Evans has never had less than 1,000 yards receiving, an NFL record. He also has the Bucs record for most touchdown receptions in a season with 14. The four-time Pro Bowler and 2016 second-team All-Pro is as consistent as they come.

4) ILB Lavonte David

The steady veteran stalwart had one of his worst seasons last year dealing with multiple injuries. He still managed 97 tackles, two forced fumbles and two sacks in just 12 games. Still one of the top coverage linebackers in the league his loss was felt on the field in the five games he missed. A player with Hall of Fame credentials, David has solidified his spot as one of the top Bucs on the team – even at age 31.

5) WR Chris Godwin

Godwin has quickly developed into one of the top receivers in the NFL. His versatility to play in the slot and the outside is a invaluable to the Bucs offense. One of the most complete all around receivers in the game, Godwin’s ability to make tough catches in traffic is rivaled by his blocking prowess. The sure-handed receiver was rewarded for his contributions with a three-year deal worth $20 million per year.

6) NT Vita Vea

Vea is one of the most dominant defensive tackles in the league. His massive frame swallows up blockers allowing other defenders to make plays on the ball. Yet, Vea, who made his first Pro Bowl last year, is also a force himself. With 25 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2021, Vea can blow up plays on any given snap.

7) OLB Shaq Barrett

Since joining the Bucs, Barrett has quietly become one of the best edge rushers in the game. While he doesn’t always get the sack, Barrett’s 75 quarterback pressures ranks fifth in the league behind players like T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa and Aaron Donald. While his 39 sacks ranks fourth during the same span. At one of the most important positions on the field, Barrett, a two-time Pro Bowler, gets the job done for the Bucs as one of the best players on the team.

8) S Antoine Winfield, Jr.

After getting snubbed for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, Winfield made up for it in 2021 with his first Pro Bowl nod. The versatile safety finished last season with an 86.3 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus. Notching two forced fumbles, two interceptions and a sack last season. He was challenged by safeties coach Nick Rapone to up his interceptions totals next season. If he can deliver, Winfield will find himself higher on this list, and as discussed as one of the top safeties in the NFL.

9) C Ryan Jensen

Jensen has been one of the best centers in the league for the past few seasons, but hardly gets the recognition he deserves. The tone-setter for the team, he paves the way in the running game while providing Brady valuable time in the pocket. The first to re-sign with the team this offseason, Jensen was rewarded with his stellar play with a three-year, $39 million contract. Making him the third-highest paid center in the league.

10) CB Carlton Davis III

Davis has the intangibles to be a top corner in the league. In fact Davis has forced more incompletions (45) than any other corner in the league over the last three seasons. However, to take the next step Davis will need to convert more of his pass breakups into interceptions to garner the notoriety as a top corner in the NFL. An integral part of the Bucs defense, he signed a three-year deal worth $44.5 million this offseason.